Elias Lindholm Returns to Practice in Non-Contact Jersey

Bruins centerman had been sidelined since opening day of camp

LINDHOLM
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – Elias Lindholm returned to practice on Sunday morning at Warrior Ice Arena after sitting out with an unknown ailment since the opening day of training camp.

“It’s fun. Obviously, it’s tough not skating with the guys, especially as a new guy…get used to everything, the system and so on. It’s been frustrating. But it’s good to be back and try to get some good practices and game here before Game 1,” said Lindholm, who joined the Bruins on July 1 when he signed a seven-year contract with the club.

The 29-year-old acknowledged that he is better at retaining systems and structure through on-ice work, which has made things a bit more difficult as he tries to acclimate to his new team.

“For myself, I learn through reps out there, so it’s kind of tough to just be in meetings and not get used to the system and get to know your line mates and who you’re gonna play with and so on,” he said. “Try to make the best out of it and stay positive. Happy to be back.”

Lindholm said that improving his conditioning will also be a priority as he aims to get into exhibition action over the last week of the preseason.

“Felt pretty good out there. Hopefully I get one or two games in,” he said.

“The good is it was good to see him, plays are being made, he’s making finishing plays, killing plays in the D-zone. You can see his hockey sense, his smarts,” added head coach Jim Montgomery. “Bad thing is he’s not up to speed yet. That’s why it’s good that he’s starting to get the steps and get into practice and starting to get reps.

Lindholm centered Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak on Sunday, reuniting the trio that was together on Day 1 of camp on Sept. 19.

“Definitely fun to be back and playing with those two,” said Lindholm. “Had some good looks there first practice and definitely excited to get going and get to learn more about them.”

The Sweden native has also been adjusting to a change in life at home as he and his wife, Annica, welcomed their second son, Luka, earlier this week.

“It’s been good. We knew it was gonna happen pretty soon, but that was a couple weeks early,” said Lindholm. “Everyone’s good so we’re happy…I try to collect as much as possible but it’s definitely a little different now these days with two.”

Lindholm talks with the media on Sunday morning

Wait, There’s More

  • Just one group hit the ice on Sunday for the first time this training camp, indicating that the first round of cuts may be coming, though Montgomery did not confirm any changes to the camp roster. “Still having internal discussions on what exactly we’re gonna do moving forward. We’ll have more comments [on Monday],” he said
  • Justin Brazeau, Max Jones, and Vinni Lettieri did not skate due to injury, while Jeffrey Viel practiced in a red non-contact jersey.

Sunday’s Practice Lines

FORWARDS

Pavel Zacha – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Morgan Geekie

Trent Frederic – Matt Poitras – Tyler Johnson

Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Cole Koepke

Riley Tufte – Patrick Brown – Jeffrey Viel
*
DEFENSEMEN*

Hampus Lindholm – Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke

Parker Wotherspoon – Billy Sweezey

GOALIES
Joonas Korpisalo

Brandon Bussi

Montgomery addresses the media on Sunday morning

News Feed

Marchand Makes Camp Debut as Full Participant

Training Camp Transaction: Johansson Returned to Moncton

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Preseason Game vs. New York Rangers 

Bruins Sign Kasimir Kaskisuo to Professional Tryout Agreement 

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for 2024 Boston Bruins Training Camp, Presented by Rapid7 

Bruins Cap Off Prospects Challenge with Win Over Devils

Beasley Media Group’s 98.5 The Sports Hub Announces Ryan Johnston as New Boston Bruins Play-By-Play Announcer

Bruins Announce 2024-25 Scouting Mentorship Participants

Bruins Announce Roster, Schedule for 2024 Rookie Camp

Marchand Back on Ice Recovering from Offseason Surgeries

Bruins Sign Tyler Johnson to Professional Tryout Agreement

Bruins 2024-25 National TV Broadcast Schedule Released

The Boston Bruins’ 100 Days of Hockey, Presented by Wegmans, Set to Begin August 23 with Fan Fest Tour Stop in Lewiston, Maine  

NESN Welcomes Judd Sirott As Boston Bruins Play-By-Play Announcer

Bruins Announce Game Schedule for 2024 Prospects Challenge   

Bruins Announce Schedule for 2024 Fan Fest Tour

Bruins Announce 2024-25 Diversity and Inclusion Scouting Mentorship Program 

Bruins Sign Marc McLaughlin to One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension 