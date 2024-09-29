Elias Lindholm Returns to Practice in Non-Contact Jersey

BOSTON – Elias Lindholm returned to practice on Sunday morning at Warrior Ice Arena after sitting out with an unknown ailment since the opening day of training camp.

“It’s fun. Obviously, it’s tough not skating with the guys, especially as a new guy…get used to everything, the system and so on. It’s been frustrating. But it’s good to be back and try to get some good practices and game here before Game 1,” said Lindholm, who joined the Bruins on July 1 when he signed a seven-year contract with the club.

The 29-year-old acknowledged that he is better at retaining systems and structure through on-ice work, which has made things a bit more difficult as he tries to acclimate to his new team.

“For myself, I learn through reps out there, so it’s kind of tough to just be in meetings and not get used to the system and get to know your line mates and who you’re gonna play with and so on,” he said. “Try to make the best out of it and stay positive. Happy to be back.”

Lindholm said that improving his conditioning will also be a priority as he aims to get into exhibition action over the last week of the preseason.

“Felt pretty good out there. Hopefully I get one or two games in,” he said.

“The good is it was good to see him, plays are being made, he’s making finishing plays, killing plays in the D-zone. You can see his hockey sense, his smarts,” added head coach Jim Montgomery. “Bad thing is he’s not up to speed yet. That’s why it’s good that he’s starting to get the steps and get into practice and starting to get reps.

Lindholm centered Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak on Sunday, reuniting the trio that was together on Day 1 of camp on Sept. 19.

“Definitely fun to be back and playing with those two,” said Lindholm. “Had some good looks there first practice and definitely excited to get going and get to learn more about them.”

The Sweden native has also been adjusting to a change in life at home as he and his wife, Annica, welcomed their second son, Luka, earlier this week.

“It’s been good. We knew it was gonna happen pretty soon, but that was a couple weeks early,” said Lindholm. “Everyone’s good so we’re happy…I try to collect as much as possible but it’s definitely a little different now these days with two.”