Electric Supply Center (ESC) Teams Up with Boston Bruins, Power Play Partnership for 2023 NHL Season

BOSTON – A dynamic partnership of shared dedication to excellence is set to commence when the 2023 NHL in-season games begin on Oct 11, 2023. ESC is thrilled to announce its remarkable collaboration with the Boston Bruins, highlighting the role of allies in achieving victory in both sports and business. ESC supports electricians, contractors, and vendors.

Much like a professional hockey player relies on his equipment supplier and coaches to be driven to help him compete, ESC provides the essential tools and support that enable their customers to thrive in the ultra-competitive residential and commercial construction world.

The ESC logo, an emblem of industry leading service, quality and innovation, will occupy a prominent location at top center ice for every home game at TD Garden. This highly visible placement represents the elevated level of aligned core values which ESC shares with the other iconic Boston brands displayed in the ice.

"The Boston Bruins are excited to partner with Electric Supply Center,” said Bruins President Cam Neely. “We seek to collaborate with local businesses who share our commitment to excellence, and we look forward to welcoming ESC as our Official Electrical Supply Distributor."

The sentiment is echoed by Larry LaFreniere, CEO and President of ESC, who notes, "As we join forces with the Boston Bruins, we're reminded of the parallels between our two worlds – high level competitive stakes, excellence in all aspects of our work and the relentless pursuit of greatness. We're honored to be the driving force behind those who build, and now, to be part of the foundation that helps propel the Boston Bruins to new heights."

This partnership marks the beginning of a journey towards unmatchable success as ESC lights the way for contractors, and the Boston Bruins maintain excellence on and off the ice.