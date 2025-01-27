David Pastrnak Named NHL First Star of the Week

BOSTON – The National Hockey League announced today, January 27, that Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak has been named the NHL First Star of the Week for the week ending January 26.

Pastrnak led the NHL in scoring during the week, totaling three goals and five assists for eight points.

He tallied one goal and one assist in the team’s 6-3 win against the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 20. He added one assist during the Bruins’ 5-1 loss against the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 22. The 28-year-old extended his point streak, notching one goal and one assist during Thursday night’s 2-0 win against the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 23. He ended the week scoring one goal and two assists to help lead the team to a 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 25.

Pastrnak’s point streak currently stands at seven games, and he has recorded points in 10 of the team’s 12 games in the month of January (11 goals, 11 assists, 22 points).

The 6-foot, 200-pound winger has played in all 51 games with the Bruins this season, notching 24 goals and 35 assists for 59 points. He leads the team in goals, assists, points, points per game (1.16) even strength goals (18), even strength points (47), power play goals (6) and power play points (12) this season.

Currently in his 11th season with the Bruins, Pastrnak has skated in 725 career NHL games, totaling 372 goals and 414 assists for 786 points with a plus-140 rating.

The Havirov, Czech Republic native was originally drafted by Boston in the first round (25th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.