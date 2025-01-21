Prospects Report: Bussi, DiPietro Backbone P-Bruins to Big Week

BostonBruins.com – Check out how Boston Bruins’ prospects have performed over the past week through Providence, the NCAA, and junior hockey leagues.

Providence

The Providence Bruins bulldozed their way to three straight victories against American Hockey League opponents last week. The success started with a 3-2 shootout victory over the Syracuse Crunch on the road, before heading home for a 5-0 win over the Crunch and a 4-0 win over the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The goaltending duo of Michael DiPietro and Brandon Bussi backboned the P-Bruins to the three victories, kicking aside 90 of the 92 shots they saw over the week and earning back-to-back shutouts. DiPietro stopped 37 of 39 shots in last Wednesday’s 3-2 shootout win over the Crunch and allowed just one goal in five rounds of the shootout.

On Saturday, the Windsor, Ontario, native kicked away all 26 shots to earn his third shutout of the season in a 5-0 victory over the Crunch. In Sunday’s victory, Bussi stopped all 27 shots to put the P-Bruins past the Thunderbirds 4-0. The Sound Beach, New York, native recorded his third shutout of the season.

Bussi believed the team played well defensively all week, making the goaltenders’ jobs easier.

“Defensively, our team was really strong in front of me and Dip [DiPietro],” said Bussi. “They gave us a lot of opportunities to see pucks and make our jobs a little bit easier. It felt good for both of us to come up with big saves when needed.”