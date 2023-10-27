Bruins to Host their First Centennial Era Night in Celebration of "The Early Years" (1924-1959) on Saturday, October 28

BOSTON – The Bruins will host their first era night of the Centennial Year in celebration of “The Early Years” (1924-1959) as they host the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, October 28 at 7 p.m. at TD Garden. As part of the celebration, unique content, in-arena contests and entertainment will carry an “Early Years” theme throughout the night.

The Bruins will host a pregame ceremony highlighted by special appearances of family members descended from some of the franchise’s core builders. Additionally, the Bruins will recognize three of the club’s longest-tenured fans, Season Ticket Holders for 100 years since 1924, Ursula Keleher (Charlestown, MA), Matthew Lathe (Brookfield, MA) and Adrienne O’Brien (Winchester, MA), with a gift presentation on the ice prior to puck drop.

Also on Saturday night, fans can collect the first mini pennant in a series of five, each of which will be given out at turnstiles at the various Era Nights throughout the season.

The Bruins will don their Centennial alternate jerseys against the Red Wings, in keeping with the retro theme of the evening. To view the full alternate jersey schedule, click here.

In the spirit of “The Early Years,” fans can shop an exclusive capsule collection of throwback merchandise at the ProShop powered by ’47 or online at BostonProShop.com for a limited time only. The collection includes old-fashioned cardigan sweaters, merchandise featuring retro logos and more unique styles. The ProShop powered by ’47 will be open all week long, Sunday-Saturday from 12-6 p.m., including one hour postgame on gamedays.

About the Boston Bruins Centennial

The Boston Bruins organization is the first U.S.-based NHL club, and third overall, to reach 100 years of play in 2023-24, following Toronto in 2017 and Montreal in 2009. The Boston Bruins previously announced a full slate of special events and initiatives for its Centennial celebration. From content and storytelling to celebrations with fans, community and legacy programming and an exclusive merchandise collection, the Bruins' Centennial celebration is intended to unite fans, alumni and associates, celebrate the team's rich history and lay the groundwork for the next 100 years of Bruins hockey. Further details regarding the Boston Bruins Centennial celebration can be found at BostonBruins.com/Centennial.