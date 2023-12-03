Bruins to Host Hockey is for Everyone Night, Presented by TD Bank, on December 3

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins will host Hockey is for Everyone Night, presented by TD Bank, on Sunday, December 3, during their home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. at TD Garden.

Hockey is for Everyone is an NHL initiative that uses the game of hockey and the National Hockey League's global influence to drive positive social change and foster more inclusive communities regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, disability, sexual orientation and socio-economic status. The Bruins are proud to join this effort in a number of ways.

In celebration of Hockey is for Everyone, TD Garden and The Hub on Causeway will be lit in rainbow colors on Sunday, December 3.

During the starting lineup announcement, the Bruins will welcome an honorary Hockey is for Everyone lineup to the ice featuring six hockey players representing the LGBTQIA+, sled hockey, deaf, blind, special hockey and women's hockey communities.

The Boston Bruins Foundation will host an online auction for team-issued and autographed, rainbow-taped sticks. The auction will begin on Sunday, December 3 and close on Friday, December 8. Fans can text STICK to 76278 to place a bid.

Proceeds from the stick auction will benefit Boston Pride Hockey (BPH), New England's first LGBTQIA+ and ally-friendly hockey organization. Founded in 1989, BPH has developed an inclusive community that provides a safe and welcoming environment for players to learn, enjoy and compete across a range of programs, including a first-of-its-kind league, weekly pick-up games, and youth hockey initiatives.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with the Boston Bruins and TD Bank to celebrate Hockey is for Everyone, amplifying a shared commitment to upholding an inclusive and welcoming hockey community,” said Kevin Corsino, Boston Pride Hockey Communications Director. “As a non-profit organization, fundraisers like the Boston Bruins Foundation stick auction fortify our mission to provide a safe space for LGBTQIA+ players and allies by making programs even more accessible through our scholarship fund. By dismantling financial barriers, we take an essential step towards creating a community where everyone is empowered to participate.”

Additionally, the Bruins Foundation will host a 50/50 Raffle, presented by DraftKings, that will support SCORE Boston. SCORE Boston is an organization that provides youth players with the opportunity to participate in the sport of ice hockey and the inspiration to see their future differently by using ice hockey as a platform to highlight the importance of education, teach life lessons and foster an environment of tolerance and respect for one another.

The 50/50 Raffle will run until the beginning of the third period and is available to fans at BostonBruins.com/5050.

About Boston Pride Hockey:

Boston Pride Hockey (BPH) is New England's LGBTQIA+ and ally-friendly hockey organization. A registered 501(c)(3) non-profit, BPH is dedicated to providing a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment for players to learn, enjoy, and compete in the sport they love. BPH is committed to diversity, equality, and inclusion on and off the ice. Learn more at

www.BostonPrideHockey.org

.

About SCORE Boston:

SCORE Boston is an organization that provides youth players with the opportunity to participate in the sport of ice hockey and the inspiration to see their future differently by using ice hockey as a platform to highlight the importance of education, teach life lessons and foster an environment of tolerance and respect for one another.

About TD Bank:

TD Bank is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9.5 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,220 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., Carolina and Florida locations. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit

www.td.com/us