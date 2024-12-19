Bruins to Host Annual TD Bank Mini 1-on-1 Tournament Finals at TD Garden  

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins will host the finals of the annual TD Bank Mini 1-on-1 tournament in collaboration with TD Bank and Massachusetts Hockey at TD Garden on Friday, December 20. This year marks the 51st anniversary of the youth hockey program that originally launched in 1973.

Mini teams consist of four players (one goalie and three skaters) representing a New England youth hockey organization at the Girls U10, Girls U12, Youth U10 and Youth U12 levels. Teams will compete in a three-minute cross-ice game with rules in accordance with USA Hockey regulations.

The champions of the Girls U10 and Youth U10 divisions will earn a trip to the Bruins game in Tampa, Florida on March 8, while the top teams in the Girls U12 and Youth U12 divisions will receive suite tickets to a Bruins game at TD Garden later this season.

Fans can stream the Mini 1-on-1 tournament live HERE.

The Mini 1-on-1 program has featured a number of notable past participants, including NHL alumni such as Bob Sweeney, Tom Barasso, Tony Amonte and Garth Snow and current Boston Bruins forward Oliver Wahlstrom.

2024 TD BANK MINI 1-ON-1 TEAMS

Sled Hockey Showcase (2:45 p.m.)

Northeast Passage, Spaulding Sledgehogs

Girls U12 (3:15-5 p.m.)

ABCC, Assabet Valley, Boston Jr. Terriers, Cambridge Youth Hockey, Charlestown Youth Hockey, Hingham Girls Hockey, Hyde Park Youth Hockey, Islanders West Hockey Club, Maine Gladiators, New England Wildcats, Parkway Youth Hockey, Quincy Weymouth Youth Hockey, RI Sting, Waltham Youth Hockey

Girls U10 (5-6:45 p.m.)

Arlington Hockey Club, Cambridge Youth Hockey, Concord Youth Hockey, Danvers Youth Hockey, East Coast Wizards, Hanover Youth Hockey, Lynnfield Northshore Stars, Maine Gladiators, Massachusetts Spitfires, Milton Youth Hockey, New England Wildcats, Parkway Youth Hockey, RI Sting, Valley Jr. Warriors

Youth U10 (6:45-8:30 p.m.)

Canton Youth Hockey, Casco Bay Youth Hockey, Central VT Youth Hockey, Dorchester Youth Hockey, Greater Boston Jr. Bruins, Jr. Railers, Ludlow Youth Hockey, Maine Nordiques, Manchester Flames, New England Wolves, Rutland Amateur Hockey Association, Saugus Lynnfield Youth Hockey, Somerville Youth Hockey, South Shore Seahawks, Waltham Youth Hockey, Warwick Jr. Hockey

Youth U12 (8:30-10 p.m.)

Andover Hockey Association, Cambridge Youth Hockey, Crusaders Youth Hockey, Dedham Youth Hockey, East Coast Wizards, Framingham Youth Hockey, Franklin Youth Hockey, Hanover Youth Hockey, Lexington/Bedford, Maine Nordiques, Manchester Flames, Needham Youth Hockey, NH Avalanche, Providence Capitals, SCORE Boston, Springfield Jr. Thunderbirds, South Boston Youth Hockey

