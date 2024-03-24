Bruins Sign Riley Duran to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract 

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 24, that the team has signed forward Riley Duran to a two-year entry-level contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $867,500.

Duran will report to the Providence Bruins on an ATO for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Duran, appeared in 35 games with Providence College during the 2023-24 season, recording nine goals and seven assists for 16 points. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound forward has skated in 102 total games with Providence College from 2021-24, totaling 27 goals and 28 assists for 55 points.

He appeared in five games with Team USA in the 2022 World Junior Championship, notching two goals and three assists for five points.

The Woburn, Massachusetts native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (182nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.