Bruins Sign Loke Johansson to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Johansson Media Wall
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 7, that the team has signed defenseman Loke Johansson to a three-year entry-level contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $860,000.

Johansson, 18, has appeared in 15 games with the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) during the 2024-25 season, recording one goal and four assists for five points. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound defenseman skated in 33 games with AIK of the Swedish J20 Nationell League in 2023-24, tallying five goals and eight assists for 13 points. Johansson also played in 19 games with AIK of HockeyAllsvenskan during the 2023-24 season, notching one assist.

The Stockholm, Sweden native was originally selected by Boston in sixth round (186th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

