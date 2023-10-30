Bruins Sign Danton Heinen to One-Year Contract

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 30, that the team has signed forward Danton Heinen to a one-year NHL contract with a cap hit of $775,000.

Heinen, 28, appeared in 65 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2022-23 season, recording eight goals and 14 assists for 22 points. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound forward has skated in 413 career NHL games with Pittsburgh, Anaheim and Boston, totaling 70 goals and 106 assists for 176 points.

The Langley, British Columbia native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.