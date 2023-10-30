News Feed

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers
Bruins to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Monday, October 30

Bruins to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Monday, October 30
Pastrnak gets 3 points, Bruins top Red Wings

Pastrnak Tallies Three Points As Bruins Defeat Red Wings
Bruins Assign Jesper Boqvist to Providence

Bruins Assign Jesper Boqvist to Providence
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings
Bruins Place Milan Lucic on LTIR; Recall Oskar Steen

Bruins Place Milan Lucic on LTIR; Recall Oskar Steen
Bruins to Host their First Centennial Era Night in Celebration of "The Early Years" (1924-1959) on Saturday, October 28

Bruins to Host their First Centennial Era Night in Celebration of "The Early Years" (1924-1959) on Saturday, October 28
Bruins Set to Begin Divisional Schedule

Bruins Set to Begin Divisional Schedule
The Early Years | Top 10 Moments from 1924-59

The Early Years | Top 10 Moments from 1924-59
Bruins Surrender Lead, Drop First Game of Season

Bruins Surrender Lead, Drop First Game of Season
Ed Sandford Passes Away at Age 95

Ed Sandford Passes Away at Age 95
Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Ducks

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Ducks
Bruins Announce Roster Transaction

Bruins Announce Roster Transaction
Bruins Sign Jackson Edward to Entry-Level Contract

Bruins Sign Jackson Edward to Entry-Level Contract
Bruins Cap Perfect Trip, Equal Best Start in Franchise History

Bruins Cap Perfect Trip, Equal Best Start in Franchise History
Need to Know: Bruins at Blackhawks

Need to Know: Bruins at Blackhawks
Centennial Stories: Kowloon, Bruins Forever Linked Through History

Centennial Stories: Kowloon, Bruins Forever Linked Through History

Bruins Sign Danton Heinen to One-Year Contract

Heinen_103023
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 30, that the team has signed forward Danton Heinen to a one-year NHL contract with a cap hit of $775,000.  

Heinen, 28, appeared in 65 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2022-23 season, recording eight goals and 14 assists for 22 points. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound forward has skated in 413 career NHL games with Pittsburgh, Anaheim and Boston, totaling 70 goals and 106 assists for 176 points.   

The Langley, British Columbia native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.