News Feed

Bruins to Host their First Centennial Era Night in Celebration of "The Early Years" (1924-1959) on Saturday, October 28

Bruins to Host their First Centennial Era Night in Celebration of "The Early Years" (1924-1959) on Saturday, October 28
Bruins Set to Begin Divisional Schedule

Bruins Set to Begin Divisional Schedule
The Early Years | Top 10 Moments from 1924-59

The Early Years | Top 10 Moments from 1924-59
Bruins Surrender Lead, Drop First Game of Season

Bruins Surrender Lead, Drop First Game of Season
Ed Sandford Passes Away at Age 95

Ed Sandford Passes Away at Age 95
Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Ducks

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Ducks
Bruins Announce Roster Transaction

Bruins Announce Roster Transaction
Bruins Sign Jackson Edward to Entry-Level Contract

Bruins Sign Jackson Edward to Entry-Level Contract
Bruins Cap Perfect Trip, Equal Best Start in Franchise History

Bruins Cap Perfect Trip, Equal Best Start in Franchise History
Need to Know: Bruins at Blackhawks

Need to Know: Bruins at Blackhawks
Centennial Stories: Kowloon, Bruins Forever Linked Through History

Centennial Stories: Kowloon, Bruins Forever Linked Through History
Poitras Pots A Pair as B’s Rally in Anaheim

Poitras Pots A Pair as B’s Rally in Anaheim
Bruins’ Win Streak Hits Four with Victory in L.A.

Bruins’ Win Streak Hits Four with Victory in L.A.
Need to Know: Bruins at Kings

Need to Know: Bruins at Kings
Bruins Begin Road Trip on Right Foot

Bruins Begin Road Trip on Right Foot
Need to Know: Bruins at Sharks

Need to Know: Bruins at Sharks
Geekie Eager for Chance with Marchand, Poitras

Geekie Eager for Chance with Marchand, Poitras

Bruins Place Milan Lucic on LTIR; Recall Oskar Steen

Roster_Update_Media_Wall
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 28, that the team has placed forward Milan Lucic on long-term injured reserve and recalled forward Oskar Steen from Providence.

Lucic, 35, has appeared in four games with Boston this season, recording two assists. The 6-foot-3, 236-pound forward has skated in 1177 career NHL games with Boston, Calgary, Edmonton and Los Angeles, totaling 233 goals and 353 assists for 586 points. The Vancouver, British Columbia native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (50th overall) of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft.

Steen, 25, has appeared in five games with Providence this season, recording three goals and two assists for five points. The 5-foot-9, 199-pound forward has skated in 201 career AHL games, totaling 44 goals and 61 assists for 105 points. Steen has appeared in 26 career NHL games, tallying three goals and four assists for seven points. The Karlstad, Sweden native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.