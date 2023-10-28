Bruins Place Milan Lucic on LTIR; Recall Oskar Steen

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 28, that the team has placed forward Milan Lucic on long-term injured reserve and recalled forward Oskar Steen from Providence.

Lucic, 35, has appeared in four games with Boston this season, recording two assists. The 6-foot-3, 236-pound forward has skated in 1177 career NHL games with Boston, Calgary, Edmonton and Los Angeles, totaling 233 goals and 353 assists for 586 points. The Vancouver, British Columbia native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (50th overall) of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft.

Steen, 25, has appeared in five games with Providence this season, recording three goals and two assists for five points. The 5-foot-9, 199-pound forward has skated in 201 career AHL games, totaling 44 goals and 61 assists for 105 points. Steen has appeared in 26 career NHL games, tallying three goals and four assists for seven points. The Karlstad, Sweden native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.