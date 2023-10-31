News Feed

Bruins rally for OT win against Panthers, point streak at 9

Bruins Sign Danton Heinen to One-Year Contract

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers

Bruins to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Monday, October 30

Pastrnak gets 3 points, Bruins top Red Wings

Bruins Assign Jesper Boqvist to Providence

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings

Bruins Place Milan Lucic on LTIR; Recall Oskar Steen

Bruins to Host their First Centennial Era Night in Celebration of "The Early Years" (1924-1959) on Saturday, October 28

Bruins Set to Begin Divisional Schedule

The Early Years | Top 10 Moments from 1924-59

Bruins Surrender Lead, Drop First Game of Season

Ed Sandford Passes Away at Age 95

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Ducks

Bruins Announce Roster Transaction

Bruins Sign Jackson Edward to Entry-Level Contract

Bruins Cap Perfect Trip, Equal Best Start in Franchise History

Bruins Introduce 'Bruins Authentics,' the Club's New Official Game-Used, Team-Issued and Team Stock Memorabilia Line

Authentics products available exclusively at the ProShop powered by '47 and BostonProShop.com

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins announced today, October 31, the launch of “Bruins Authentics,' the official game-used, team-issued and team stock memorabilia program of the Boston Bruins, available now exclusively at the ProShop powered by ’47 and online at BostonProShop.com

As part of the launch, the Bruins have enlisted the support of OpSec Security, the leading provider of physical authentication and online brand protection, to authenticate all Bruins Authentics products. Each item will receive an official tamper-proof OpSec hologram for authentication and a QR code for fans to learn detailed information about the history of their purchased item.   

Bruins Authentics items come straight from the locker room and the ice, allowing fans to take home their own piece of Bruins history. The Authentics collection includes jerseys, helmets, skates, gloves, pucks, sticks and more, and is sold exclusively through the ProShop powered by ‘47 and BostonProShop.com.   

Game-used items have been worn or used by a player during an official NHL game. Team-issued memorabilia is equipment that has been worn or used by a player, and team stock items were manufactured for a player or team but have not been used in a game or practice.   

New items will be added to the Authentics collection on a regular basis. To be the first to know about the latest game-used, team-issued and team stock memorabilia, sign up for the Bruins Authentics newsletter.   

Fans can now shop the Bruins Authentics collection in-store at the ProShop, powered by '47 or online at BostonProShop.com.  

For more information about Bruins Authentics, please visit https://bostonproshop.com/bruins-authentics/

About the ProShop powered by '47 

The ProShop powered by '47 is the official team store of the Boston Bruins and is the only destination for authentic team merchandise, customized apparel, exclusive Garden items and autographed memorabilia. The ProShop is open Sunday through Saturday, 12-6 p.m., including one hour postgame on gamedays. Fans can shop in-store at the ProShop at The Hub on Causeway (84 Causeway St, Boston, MA 02114) or online at BostonProShop.com.