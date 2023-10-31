Bruins Introduce 'Bruins Authentics,' the Club's New Official Game-Used, Team-Issued and Team Stock Memorabilia Line

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins announced today, October 31, the launch of “Bruins Authentics,' the official game-used, team-issued and team stock memorabilia program of the Boston Bruins, available now exclusively at the ProShop powered by ’47 and online at BostonProShop.com.

As part of the launch, the Bruins have enlisted the support of OpSec Security, the leading provider of physical authentication and online brand protection, to authenticate all Bruins Authentics products. Each item will receive an official tamper-proof OpSec hologram for authentication and a QR code for fans to learn detailed information about the history of their purchased item.

Bruins Authentics items come straight from the locker room and the ice, allowing fans to take home their own piece of Bruins history. The Authentics collection includes jerseys, helmets, skates, gloves, pucks, sticks and more, and is sold exclusively through the ProShop powered by ‘47 and BostonProShop.com.

Game-used items have been worn or used by a player during an official NHL game. Team-issued memorabilia is equipment that has been worn or used by a player, and team stock items were manufactured for a player or team but have not been used in a game or practice.

New items will be added to the Authentics collection on a regular basis. To be the first to know about the latest game-used, team-issued and team stock memorabilia, sign up for the Bruins Authentics newsletter.

Fans can now shop the Bruins Authentics collection in-store at the ProShop, powered by '47 or online at BostonProShop.com.

For more information about Bruins Authentics, please visit https://bostonproshop.com/bruins-authentics/.

About the ProShop powered by '47

The ProShop powered by '47 is the official team store of the Boston Bruins and is the only destination for authentic team merchandise, customized apparel, exclusive Garden items and autographed memorabilia. The ProShop is open Sunday through Saturday, 12-6 p.m., including one hour postgame on gamedays. Fans can shop in-store at the ProShop at The Hub on Causeway (84 Causeway St, Boston, MA 02114) or online at BostonProShop.com.