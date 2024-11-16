Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 16, the following roster transactions:

The team has recalled forwards Georgii Merkulov and Riley Tufte from Providence; assigned forward Patrick Brown to Providence; placed defenseman Hampus Lindholm on injured reserve.

Merkulov, 24, has appeared in 12 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording two goals and nine assists for 11 points. The 5-foot-11, 184-pound forward has appeared in 154 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling 57 goals and 79 assists for 136 points. The Ryazan, Russia native was originally signed by Boston as a free agent in 2022.

Tufte, 26, has appeared in two games with Boston this season. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward has also played in six games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording three goals and one assist for four points. Tufte has skated in 279 career AHL games with Providence, Colorado and Texas, totaling 61 goals and 67 assists for 128 points. The Coon Rapids, Minnesota native was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (25th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Brown, 32, has appeared in one game with Boston this season. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound forward has also played in 12 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording three goals and four assists for seven points. Brown has skated in 457 career AHL games with Providence, Henderson, Chicago and Charlotte, totaling 77 goals and 116 assists for 193 points. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native was originally signed by Carolina as a free agent in 2014.

Lindholm, 30, has appeared in 17 games with Boston this season, recording three goals and four assists for seven points. The 6-foot-4, 223-pound defenseman has skated in 762 career NHL games with Boston and Anaheim, totaling 73 goals and 240 assists for 313 points. The Helsingborg, Sweden native was originally selected by Anaheim in the first round (6th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

