Bruins Announce Roster Transactions 

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, February 18, the following roster transactions:

The team has recalled defenseman Michael Callahan and forward Matt Poitras from Providence and recalled forward Riley Tufte from Providence on an emergency basis. The team also announced that goaltender Michael DiPietro has joined the team as a practice player during the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Callahan, 25, has appeared in 36 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording one goal and five assists for six points. Callahan made his NHL debut with Boston on Jan. 14 vs. Tampa Bay and has appeared in eight NHL games with the club this season. The 6-foot-2,197-pound defenseman has skated in 176 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling seven goals and 26 assists for 33 points. The Franklin, Massachusetts native was originally selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Poitras, 20, has appeared in 26 games with Boston this season, recording one goal and 10 assists for 11 points. The 5-foot-11, 189-pound forward has also skated in 24 games with Providence this season, tallying nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points. Poitras has played in 59 career NHL games, all with Boston, totaling six goals and 20 assists for 26 points. The Whitby, Ontario native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (54th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Tufte, 26, has appeared in three games with Boston this season. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward has also played in 40 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording 15 goals and 13 assists for 28 points. Tufte has skated in 313 career AHL games with Providence, Colorado and Texas, totaling 73 goals and 79 assists for 152 points. The Coon Rapids, Minnesota native was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (25th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

DiPietro, 25, has appeared in 28 games with Providence this season, recording an overall record of 17-7-4 with a 2.00 goals against average, .928 save percentage and four shutouts. The 6-foot, 211-pound goaltender has played in 133 career AHL games with Providence, Abbotsford and Utica, compiling an overall record of 75-41-12 with a 2.58 goals against average and a .913 save percentage. The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

