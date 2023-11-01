News Feed

McAvoy Suspended Four Games for Illegal Check to the Head

Bruins Introduce 'Bruins Authentics,' the Club's New OffIcial Game-Used, Team-Issued and Team Stock Memorabilia Line

Bruins rally for OT win against Panthers, point streak at 9

Bruins Sign Danton Heinen to One-Year Contract

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers

Bruins to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Monday, October 30

Pastrnak gets 3 points, Bruins top Red Wings

Bruins Assign Jesper Boqvist to Providence

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings

Bruins Place Milan Lucic on LTIR; Recall Oskar Steen

Bruins to Host their First Centennial Era Night in Celebration of "The Early Years" (1924-1959) on Saturday, October 28

Bruins Set to Begin Divisional Schedule

The Early Years | Top 10 Moments from 1924-59

Bruins Surrender Lead, Drop First Game of Season

Ed Sandford Passes Away at Age 95

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Ducks

Bruins Announce Roster Transaction

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 1, the following roster transactions:

The team has placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk on long-term injured reserve; placed forward Jakub Lauko on injured reserve; recalled defensemen Mason Lohrei, Ian Mitchell and Parker Wotherspoon from Providence. 

Lohrei, 22, ­has appeared in seven games with Providence this season, recording four assists. The 6-foot-5, 211-pound defenseman skated in 40 games with Ohio State University in 2022-23, totaling four goals and 28 assists for 32 points. The Verona, Wisconsin native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (58th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. 

Mitchell, 24, has appeared in two games with Boston this season, recording one assist. He has also played two AHL games with Providence, recording one assist. The 6-foot, 192-pound defenseman has skated in 84 career NHL games with Boston and Chicago, totaling four goals and 13 assists for 17 points. The St. Albert, Alberta native was originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round (57th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.  

Wotherspoon, 26, has appeared in six games with Providence this season, recording one assist. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound defenseman has played in 299 career AHL games with Providence, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers and Bridgeport Islanders, totaling 22 goals and 87 assists for 109 points. Wotherspoon has appeared in 12 career NHL games, recording one assist. The Surrey, British Columbia native was originally selected by the New York Islanders in the fourth round (112th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.