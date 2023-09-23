News Feed

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Preseason Game vs. New York Rangers

Jake DeBrusk Media Wall
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins announced today the roster and schedule for their preseason game against the New York Rangers on September 24. 

GAME ROSTER:

Forwards: John Beecher, Patrick Brown, Jake DeBrusk, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, A.J. Greer, Brett Harrison, Fabian Lysell, Jayson Megna, Matt Poitras, Anthony Richard, James van Riemsdyk

Defensemen: Mike Callahan, Ian Mitchell, Alec Regula, Reilly Walsh, Parker Wotherspoon, Jakub Zboril

Goaltenders: Brandon Bussi, Kyle Keyser

BRUINS SCHEDULE: 

Sunday, September 24 (TD Garden, Boston, MA) 

-No pre-game skate

-Preseason game vs. New York Rangers, 5 p.m. (TV: NESN+)