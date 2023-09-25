Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Preseason Game at Buffalo Sabres

News Feed

Bussi Shuts Out Rangers in Exhibition Opener

Bussi Shuts Out Rangers in Exhibition Opener
McLaughlin: ‘I’m Ready to Make Push to Make the Team’

McLaughlin: ‘I’m Ready to Make Push to Make the Team’
Bruins Announce Roster for Preseason Game vs. New York Rangers

Bruins Announce Roster for Preseason Game vs. New York Rangers
Geekie Aiming to Help Fill Void at Center

Geekie Aiming to Help Fill Void at Center
Marchand’s Ascension to Bruins’ Captaincy Has Been Unique Journey

Marchand’s Ascension to Bruins’ Captaincy Has Been Unique Journey
Poitras: ‘The Goal is to Make the Bruins’

Poitras: ‘The Goal is to Make the Bruins’
Marchand: Captaincy ‘Means More Than Anyone Will Ever Know’

Marchand: Captaincy ‘Means More Than Anyone Will Ever Know’
Opportunity Aplenty as Bruins Turn the Page

Opportunity Aplenty as Bruins Turn the Page
Bruins Name Brad Marchand 27th Captain in Team History

Bruins Name Brad Marchand 27th Captain in Team History
Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for 2023 Boston Bruins Training Camp, Presented by Rapid7 

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for 2023 Boston Bruins Training Camp, Presented by Rapid7 
Heinen Eager for Camp Opportunity with Bruins

Heinen Eager for Camp Opportunity with Bruins
Bruins Fall to Devils in Prospects Challenge Finale

Bruins Fall to Devils in Prospects Challenge Finale
Bruins Announce 2023 Preseason Broadcast Schedule

Bruins Announce 2023 Preseason Broadcast Schedule
Bruins Announce Hockey Operations Staff Changes

Bruins Announce Hockey Operations Staff Changes
Bruins Unveil Three Commemorative Centennial Jerseys for the 2023-24 Season

Bruins Unveil Three Commemorative Centennial Jerseys for the 2023-24 Season
Toporowski, Harrison Both Score Two En Route to Bruins Victory Over Penguins

Toporowski, Harrison Both Score Two En Route to Bruins Victory Over Penguins
Montgomery: Bruins Trending Toward Having Captain in 2023-24

Montgomery: Bruins Trending Toward Having Captain in 2023-24
Beecher Looking to Build On ‘Really Productive Offseason’

Beecher Looking to Build On ‘Really Productive Offseason’

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Preseason Game at Buffalo Sabres

Carlo Media Wall
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins announced today the roster and schedule for the team’s preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres on September 26. 

GAME ROSTER: 

Forwards: John Beecher, Jesper Boqvist, Alex Chiasson, John Farinacci, Danton Heinen, Trevor Kuntar, Jakub Lauko, Milan Lucic, Marc McLaughlin, Jayson Megna, Georgii Merkulov, Oskar Steen, Luke Toporowski

Defensemen: Frederic Brunet, Brandon Carlo, Jackson Edward, Matt Grzelcyk, Mason Lohrei, Ryan Mast, Ian Mitchell

Goaltenders: Michael DiPietro, Kyle Keyser 

BRUINS SCHEDULE: 

Tuesday, September 26 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA / KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY) 

- Pre-game skate, 10 a.m.

- Preseason game at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. (KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY | TV: NESN+)