Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Preseason Game at Buffalo Sabres

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins announced today the roster and schedule for the team’s preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres on September 26.

GAME ROSTER:

Forwards: John Beecher, Jesper Boqvist, Alex Chiasson, John Farinacci, Danton Heinen, Trevor Kuntar, Jakub Lauko, Milan Lucic, Marc McLaughlin, Jayson Megna, Georgii Merkulov, Oskar Steen, Luke Toporowski

Defensemen: Frederic Brunet, Brandon Carlo, Jackson Edward, Matt Grzelcyk, Mason Lohrei, Ryan Mast, Ian Mitchell

Goaltenders: Michael DiPietro, Kyle Keyser

BRUINS SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, September 26 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA / KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY)

- Pre-game skate, 10 a.m.

- Preseason game at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. (KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY | TV: NESN+)