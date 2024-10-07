Bruins Announce Opening Day Roster for 2024-25 Season

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 7, the team’s opening day roster for the 2024-25 season.

Forwards: Johnny Beecher, Justin Brazeau, Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, Max Jones, Mark Kastelic, Cole Koepke, Elias Lindholm, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Riley Tufte, Pavel Zacha

Defensemen: Brandon Carlo, Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, Charlie McAvoy, Andrew Peeke, Parker Wotherspoon, Nikita Zadorov

Goaltenders: Joonas Korpisalo, Jeremy Swayman

The team has also designated forward Matt Poitras and defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula as Injured Non-Roster.