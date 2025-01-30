Bruins Activate Charlie McAvoy; Assign Max Jones to Providence  

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 30, that the team has added defenseman Charlie McAvoy to the active roster (Date of Injury: Jan. 11) and assigned forward Max Jones to Providence.

McAvoy, 27, has appeared in 45 games with the Bruins this season, recording five goals and 15 assists for 20 points. The 6-foot-1, 213-pound defenseman has skated in 499 career NHL games, all with Boston, totaling 58 goals and 239 assists for 297 points. The Long Beach, New York native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (14th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Jones, 26, has appeared in 26 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording eight goals and three assists for 11 points. The 6-foot-3, 222-pound forward has also skated in seven games with Boston this season. Jones has played in 262 career NHL games with Boston and Anaheim, totaling 31 goals and 31 assists for 62 points. The Rochester, Michigan native was originally selected by Anaheim in the first round (24th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.