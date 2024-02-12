Photo Timeline | Brad Marchand: Through the Years

A look back at the winger's career with the Black & Gold through 1,000 games

MARCHAND_2019_SEPT
By Eric Russo
By Eric Russo

BOSTON – As he gets set to become the eighth player in Bruins history to play 1,000 games with the club, we look back on the incredible career – thus far – of Brad Marchand. Here are some of the most memorable moments and (63) photos from his 15-year run with the Black & Gold:

June 24, 2006 | Vancouver, British Columbia

Marchand is selected by the Bruins in the third round with the 71st overall pick of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft in Vancouver, though the Nova Scotia native was not in attendance.

marchy

September 12, 2006 | Wilmington, Massachusetts

Marchand reports to his first-ever Bruins training camp at Ristuccia Arena.

Marchand_Brad_10-20-10_PracticewDougHouda

October 21, 2009 | Boston, Massachusetts

Marchand makes his NHL debut and picks up his first career point (an assist on Michael Ryder’s second-period tally) in a 3-2 win over Nashville at TD Garden. The winger went on to play 20 games in 2009-10 with the lone assist.

MARCHAND_FIRST_GAME

October 10, 2010 | Prague, Czech Republic

Marchand smiles and flexes by the plane during the B's trip to Europe for the start of the 2010-11 season.

Marchand_Brad_10-10-10inPrague_Departure1_Credit Brian Babineau-Boston Bruins

November 3, 2010 | Buffalo, New York

Marchand makes the roster out of training camp and notches his first career goal (along with an assist) about a month later in a 5-3 win over Buffalo.

MARCHAND_FIRST_GOAL

April 2, 2011 | Boston, Massachusetts

After a stellar rookie campaign, Marchand is voted by the fans as the Seventh Player Award recipient. He posted 21 goals and 41 points in 77 games.

MARCHAND_7THPLAYER

June 6, 2011 | Boston, Massachusetts

Marchand quickly became a force in Boston’s lineup and was a major factor in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final against Vancouver, beginning with his shorthanded goal in Game 3 at TD Garden. The tally gave Boston a 3-0 lead at 11:30 of the second period of an 8-1 drubbing that pulled the Bruins back into the series after dropping the first two games in Vancouver.

MARCHAND_2011_G3SCF

June 8, 2011 | Boston, Massachusetts

Marchand notched another goal in Game 4, once again giving the B’s a 3-0 advantage in an eventual 4-0 win that tied the Final at two games apiece.

MARCHAND_2011_SCFG4

June 12, 2011 | Boston, Massachusetts

Marchand did it again in Game 6 when he opened the scoring with a snipe off the rush to beat Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo and set the tone for a 5-2 win that forced a decisive seventh game.

MARCHAND_2011_SCFG6

June 15, 2011 | Vancouver, British Columbia

Marchand capped off his incredible Stanley Cup Final performance with two goals in Game 7. He gave Boston a 2-0 lead at 12:13 of the second period and finished things off with an empty-netter with 2:46 to go to help seal the Bruins’ 4-0 victory and first Stanley Cup in 39 years.

GettyImages-116419372
MARCHAND_CUP
BERGY CUP
BERGY CUP 2

June 18, 2011 | Boston, Massachusetts

Marchand, seen here riding a duck boat in the Bruins’ Stanley Cup victory parade, finished his first Stanley Cup Playoffs with 11 goals and 19 points in 25 games.

MARCHAND_PARADE

June 19, 2011 | Boston, Massachusetts

Marchand is hugged by Red Sox legend David Ortiz as the Bruins are celebrated at Fenway Park.

MARCHAND_PAPI

October 4, 2011 | Boston, Massachusetts

Marchand shows off his Stanley Cup ring at the unveil event just ahead of the new season.

MARCHAND_RING

December 23, 2011 | Boston, Massachusetts

Marchand notched the first of his six career hat tricks in an 8-0 win over Florida at TD Garden.

MARCHAND_2011_HATTY

January 23, 2012 | Washington, D.C.

On the day the Bruins are honored at the White House for their 2011 Stanley Cup championship, President Barack Obama refers to Marchand as the “Little Ball of Hate.”

MARCHAND_OBAMA

April 7, 2012 | Boston, Massachusetts

Marchand receives the John Bucyk Award from the man himself. The award is presented annually to the Bruin with the greatest off-ice charitable contributions.

MARCHAND_CHIEF_2012

March 7, 2013 | Boston, Massachusetts

Marchand greets Bruins legend Milt Schmidt in the hallway before a game against Toronto at TD Garden.

MARCHAND_MILT

April 20, 2013 | Boston, Massachusetts

Just days after the Boston Marathon bombings, Marchand dons a “Boston Strong” t-shirt as he warms up for a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden.

MARCHAND_BOSTON_STRONG

May 13, 2013 | Boston, Massachusetts

Marchand celebrates with Tyler Seguin and Patrice Bergeron, who capped off one of the greatest comebacks in NHL history with the tying and overtime goals in a 5-4 win over Toronto in Game 7 of the first round.

MARCHAND_TORONTO_G7

May 16, 2013 | Boston, Massachusetts

Marchand tallied his first of three career playoff overtime winners in Game 1 of the second round against the New York Rangers. The marker with 4:20 left in first extra session a secured a 3-2 win in Boston’s eventual five-game series win.

OT WINNER NYR

June 7, 2013 | Boston, Massachusetts

Marchand celebrates with Bruins president Cam Neely after Boston’s sweep of the Penguins in the Eastern Conference Finals.

MARCHAND_2013_ECF_CAM

June 17, 2013 | Boston, Massachusetts

Marchand smiles during the second period of Boston’s win over Chicago in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden.

2013 SCF

December 20, 2013 | Boston, Massachusetts

Marchand joins his teammates to deliver toys to Boston Children’s Hospital ahead of the holidays.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING

September 14, 2015 | Bolton, Massachusetts

Marchand chats with Bruins legend Ray Bourque ahead of the annual Boston Bruins Foundation golf tournament.

Marchand_Brad_9-14-15GolfTournament_wRayBourque_Credit Steve Babineau-Boston Bruins

September 26, 2016 | Boston, Massachusetts

Marchand signs an 8-year, $49 million dollar extension with the Bruins to remain with the club through the 2024-25 season.

MARCHAND_2016

September 29, 2016 | Toronto, Ontario

Marchand helps Team Canada to the World Cup of Hockey crown with the winning goal, a shorthanded marker with just 44 seconds to go to lift the Canadians to a 2-1 win over Team Europe.

MARCHAND_WORLD_CUP

January 14, 2017 | Boston, Massachusetts

Marchand, seen here with Zdeno Chara, and Bergeron, tied his career-high with five points (two goals, three assists) in his 500th career game, a 6-3 victory over Philadelphia at TD Garden.

MARCHAND_500TH

January 29, 2017 | Los Angeles, California

Marchand is selected for his first career All-Star Game as he puts forth a career year with highs of 39 goals and 85 points in 80 games. Here he poses for a photo with fellow Nova Scotia natives Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon.

MARCHAND_2017_ASG

March 13, 2017 | Vancouver, British Columbia

Marchand scores his second career hat trick and first in over five years in a 6-3 win over the Canucks at Rogers Arena.

MARCHAND_BERGY_2017

March 27, 2017 | Boston, Massachusetts

Marchand has his head shaved during the team’s annual ‘Cuts for a Cause’ charity event benefitting the Boston Bruins Foundation.

CUTS

January 28, 2018 | Tampa, Florida

Marchand has another stellar campaign, tallying 34 goals and 85 points in just 68 games, and plays in his second consecutive All-Star Game.

MARCHAND_2018_ASG

February 15, 2018 | Boston, Massachusetts

Marchand hugs David Pastrnak during the annual Pucks & Paddles Ping Pong Tournament to benefit the Boston Bruins Foundation.

nlneupydzzc0t5x0xymq

March 6, 2018 | Boston, Massachusetts

Marchand becomes the B’s all-time leader in overtime goals with his 11th – surpassing Glen Murray and Dit Clapper – to secure a 6-5 victory over Detroit at TD Garden. The goal also capped his third career hat trick.

MARCHAND_2018_HATTY

September 16, 2018 | Beijing, China

Marchand carries Pastrnak on his back as the two walk the Great Wall of China during the B’s trip across the world for the NHL China Games, which included two exhibition contests against Calgary.

MARCHAND_GREATWALL

January 1, 2019 | South Bend, Indiana

Marchand celebrates with a snow angel following his first outdoor game – a 4-2 win over Chicago in the 2019 NHL Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium.

MARCHAND_WC_NOTRE_DAME

February 5, 2019 | Boston, Massachusetts

Marchand poses for a photo with longtime friend and linemate Patrice Bergeron, who had potted two goals in his 1,000th career game.

MARCHAND_BERGERON1000

March 31, 2019 | Detroit, Michigan

Marchand surpasses Derek Sanderson as Boston’s all-time leader in shorthanded goals when he notched the 26th of his career during a 6-3 loss to the Red Wings. The winger now his 34 for his career, which is one shy of moving into the top 10 in league history.

GettyImages-1134161931

April 2, 2019 | Columbus, Ohio

Marchand hits the 100-point plateau for the first time in his career with a goal and assist in a 6-2 win over Columbus. He was the first Bruin to accomplish the feat since Joe Thornton in 2002-03 and one of just 11 in team history to hit 100 points in a season.

MARCHAND_100TH_POINT

June 9, 2019 | St. Louis, Missouri

Marchand scores the opening goal on the power play in Boston’s 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 6 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

MARCHAND_2019_SCFG6

January 6, 2020 | Nashville, Tennessee

Marchand poses with his mother, Lynn, on the team flight to Nashville for the B’s Moms trip.

MARCHAND_MOM

February 21, 2021 | Lake Tahoe, Nevada

Marchand arrives in a 90s-style neon track suit ahead of the Bruins’ matchup against the Flyers at NHL Outdoors during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. He picked up two assists in Boston’s 7-3 win.

MARCHAND_TAHOE

April 3, 2021 | Boston Massachusetts

Marchand registers his fourth career hat trick in a 7-5 victory over the Penguins at TD Garden.

GettyImages-1232091954

May 17, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Marchand scored just 39 seconds into overtime to lift Boston to 4-3 victory over the Capitals in Game 2 of the clubs’ first-round playoff series. It was the first of four straight victories for the B’s in an eventual 4-1 series win.

GettyImages-1232957339

June 3, 2021 | Uniondale, New York

Just over two weeks later, Marchand scored his third – and most recent – playoff overtime winner with a goal at 3:36 of the extra session to give the Bruins a 2-1 series lead over the Islanders in the second round.

GettyImages-1321610101

January 12, 2022 | Boston, Massachusetts

Marchand notches his fifth career hat trick in a 5-1 victory over the Canadiens at TD Garden.

GettyImages-1237732216

April 26, 2022 | Boston, Massachusetts

Marchand, Bergeron, and Pastrnak are named the First, Second, and Third Stars of the season. The trio, which played together for the better part of six seasons, is one of the greatest in club history.

MARCHAND_PERFECTION
PATRIOTS

October 24, 2022 | Boston, Massachusetts

Marchand and Bergeron – dressed as Mario and Luigi – pose with a young patient and her family during the team’s annual Halloween hospital visit.

HALLOWEEN

January 2, 2023 | Boston, Massachusetts

Marchand poses with Bergeron as they wear vintage Red Sox uniforms at Fenway Park ahead of the 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

MARCHAND_WC_FENWAY

February 13, 2023 | Nashville, Tennessee

Marchand poses for a photo with his brother, Jeff, during the Bruins’ first-ever Siblings Trip.

SIBLINGS

April 9, 2023 | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Marchand celebrates with Jeremy Swayman and his teammates after a 5-3 win over the Flyers to secure the club’s 63rd win of the 2022-23 season, which set a new NHL record.

NHL RECORD

September 20, 2023 | Boston, Massachusetts

Upon the retirement of Bergeron, his long-time friend and linemate, Marchand is named the 27th captain in Bruins history.

MARCHAND_CAPTAIN

October 12, 2023 | Boston, Massachusetts

Marchand is named as one of 20 players on the Bruins’ All-Centennial Team at the club’s Centennial Gala.

MARCHAND_ALL_CENTENNIAL

November 18, 2023 | Brighton, Massachusetts

Marchand and Bruins legend Bobby Orr watch morning skate ahead of the Centennial Era Night honoring the Big, Bad Bruins.

MARCHAND_ORR

November 19, 2023 | Boston, Massachusetts

A day later, Marchand sits with his father, Kevin, at Warrior Ice Arena on the opening day of the B’s Dads Trip.

MARCHAND_DAD

December 3, 2023 | Boston, Massachusetts

Marchand puts the Bruins on his back with a natural hat trick in the third period to lift Boston to a 3-1 win over Columbus. It was his most recent three-goal game and the sixth of his career.

GettyImages-1820876824

January 8, 2024 | Denver, Colorado

Marchand scored two goals in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Avalanche as he begins a remarkable stretch of milestones by surpassing Rick Middleton to move into fifth place on the Bruns’ all-time points list with the 899th of his career.

MARCHAND_POINTS_LIST

January 13, 2024 | St. Louis, Missouri

Nearly a week later, Marchand scores two goals in a 4-3 win over the Blues, the first of which is the 900th point of his NHL career. He is just the fifth player in Bruins history to reach the mark.

GettyImages-1923332825

January 20, 2024 | Boston, Massachusetts

Marchand scores Boston’s seventh goal of the game for his 20th of the year in a 9-4 drubbing of Montreal at TD Garden. The marker secured his 11th consecutive 20-goal season, a new Bruins record. It was also the 13th of his career, which ranks third behind Johnny Bucyk and Bergeron.

MARCHAND_2024_MTL

January 25, 2024 | Ottawa, Ontario

Marchand scores the overtime winner in Boston’s 3-2 victory over the Senators. It was the 396th goal of his career, moving him past Ray Bourque for fifth place on the B’s all-time list. The tally was also the 19th overtime goal of his career, which is tied with former Bruins winger Jaromir Jagr for third-most in NHL history.

MARCHAND_GOALS_LIST

