BOSTON – As he gets set to become the eighth player in Bruins history to play 1,000 games with the club, we look back on the incredible career – thus far – of Brad Marchand. Here are some of the most memorable moments and (63) photos from his 15-year run with the Black & Gold:
Photo Timeline | Brad Marchand: Through the Years
A look back at the winger's career with the Black & Gold through 1,000 games
June 24, 2006 | Vancouver, British Columbia
Marchand is selected by the Bruins in the third round with the 71st overall pick of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft in Vancouver, though the Nova Scotia native was not in attendance.
September 12, 2006 | Wilmington, Massachusetts
Marchand reports to his first-ever Bruins training camp at Ristuccia Arena.
October 21, 2009 | Boston, Massachusetts
Marchand makes his NHL debut and picks up his first career point (an assist on Michael Ryder’s second-period tally) in a 3-2 win over Nashville at TD Garden. The winger went on to play 20 games in 2009-10 with the lone assist.
October 10, 2010 | Prague, Czech Republic
Marchand smiles and flexes by the plane during the B's trip to Europe for the start of the 2010-11 season.
November 3, 2010 | Buffalo, New York
Marchand makes the roster out of training camp and notches his first career goal (along with an assist) about a month later in a 5-3 win over Buffalo.
April 2, 2011 | Boston, Massachusetts
After a stellar rookie campaign, Marchand is voted by the fans as the Seventh Player Award recipient. He posted 21 goals and 41 points in 77 games.
June 6, 2011 | Boston, Massachusetts
Marchand quickly became a force in Boston’s lineup and was a major factor in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final against Vancouver, beginning with his shorthanded goal in Game 3 at TD Garden. The tally gave Boston a 3-0 lead at 11:30 of the second period of an 8-1 drubbing that pulled the Bruins back into the series after dropping the first two games in Vancouver.
June 8, 2011 | Boston, Massachusetts
Marchand notched another goal in Game 4, once again giving the B’s a 3-0 advantage in an eventual 4-0 win that tied the Final at two games apiece.
June 12, 2011 | Boston, Massachusetts
Marchand did it again in Game 6 when he opened the scoring with a snipe off the rush to beat Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo and set the tone for a 5-2 win that forced a decisive seventh game.
June 15, 2011 | Vancouver, British Columbia
Marchand capped off his incredible Stanley Cup Final performance with two goals in Game 7. He gave Boston a 2-0 lead at 12:13 of the second period and finished things off with an empty-netter with 2:46 to go to help seal the Bruins’ 4-0 victory and first Stanley Cup in 39 years.
June 18, 2011 | Boston, Massachusetts
Marchand, seen here riding a duck boat in the Bruins’ Stanley Cup victory parade, finished his first Stanley Cup Playoffs with 11 goals and 19 points in 25 games.
June 19, 2011 | Boston, Massachusetts
Marchand is hugged by Red Sox legend David Ortiz as the Bruins are celebrated at Fenway Park.
October 4, 2011 | Boston, Massachusetts
Marchand shows off his Stanley Cup ring at the unveil event just ahead of the new season.
December 23, 2011 | Boston, Massachusetts
Marchand notched the first of his six career hat tricks in an 8-0 win over Florida at TD Garden.
January 23, 2012 | Washington, D.C.
On the day the Bruins are honored at the White House for their 2011 Stanley Cup championship, President Barack Obama refers to Marchand as the “Little Ball of Hate.”
April 7, 2012 | Boston, Massachusetts
Marchand receives the John Bucyk Award from the man himself. The award is presented annually to the Bruin with the greatest off-ice charitable contributions.
March 7, 2013 | Boston, Massachusetts
Marchand greets Bruins legend Milt Schmidt in the hallway before a game against Toronto at TD Garden.
April 20, 2013 | Boston, Massachusetts
Just days after the Boston Marathon bombings, Marchand dons a “Boston Strong” t-shirt as he warms up for a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden.
May 13, 2013 | Boston, Massachusetts
Marchand celebrates with Tyler Seguin and Patrice Bergeron, who capped off one of the greatest comebacks in NHL history with the tying and overtime goals in a 5-4 win over Toronto in Game 7 of the first round.
May 16, 2013 | Boston, Massachusetts
Marchand tallied his first of three career playoff overtime winners in Game 1 of the second round against the New York Rangers. The marker with 4:20 left in first extra session a secured a 3-2 win in Boston’s eventual five-game series win.
June 7, 2013 | Boston, Massachusetts
Marchand celebrates with Bruins president Cam Neely after Boston’s sweep of the Penguins in the Eastern Conference Finals.
June 17, 2013 | Boston, Massachusetts
Marchand smiles during the second period of Boston’s win over Chicago in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden.
December 20, 2013 | Boston, Massachusetts
Marchand joins his teammates to deliver toys to Boston Children’s Hospital ahead of the holidays.
September 14, 2015 | Bolton, Massachusetts
Marchand chats with Bruins legend Ray Bourque ahead of the annual Boston Bruins Foundation golf tournament.
September 26, 2016 | Boston, Massachusetts
Marchand signs an 8-year, $49 million dollar extension with the Bruins to remain with the club through the 2024-25 season.
September 29, 2016 | Toronto, Ontario
Marchand helps Team Canada to the World Cup of Hockey crown with the winning goal, a shorthanded marker with just 44 seconds to go to lift the Canadians to a 2-1 win over Team Europe.
January 14, 2017 | Boston, Massachusetts
Marchand, seen here with Zdeno Chara, and Bergeron, tied his career-high with five points (two goals, three assists) in his 500th career game, a 6-3 victory over Philadelphia at TD Garden.
January 29, 2017 | Los Angeles, California
Marchand is selected for his first career All-Star Game as he puts forth a career year with highs of 39 goals and 85 points in 80 games. Here he poses for a photo with fellow Nova Scotia natives Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon.
March 13, 2017 | Vancouver, British Columbia
Marchand scores his second career hat trick and first in over five years in a 6-3 win over the Canucks at Rogers Arena.
March 27, 2017 | Boston, Massachusetts
Marchand has his head shaved during the team’s annual ‘Cuts for a Cause’ charity event benefitting the Boston Bruins Foundation.
January 28, 2018 | Tampa, Florida
Marchand has another stellar campaign, tallying 34 goals and 85 points in just 68 games, and plays in his second consecutive All-Star Game.
February 15, 2018 | Boston, Massachusetts
Marchand hugs David Pastrnak during the annual Pucks & Paddles Ping Pong Tournament to benefit the Boston Bruins Foundation.
March 6, 2018 | Boston, Massachusetts
Marchand becomes the B’s all-time leader in overtime goals with his 11th – surpassing Glen Murray and Dit Clapper – to secure a 6-5 victory over Detroit at TD Garden. The goal also capped his third career hat trick.
September 16, 2018 | Beijing, China
Marchand carries Pastrnak on his back as the two walk the Great Wall of China during the B’s trip across the world for the NHL China Games, which included two exhibition contests against Calgary.
January 1, 2019 | South Bend, Indiana
Marchand celebrates with a snow angel following his first outdoor game – a 4-2 win over Chicago in the 2019 NHL Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium.
February 5, 2019 | Boston, Massachusetts
Marchand poses for a photo with longtime friend and linemate Patrice Bergeron, who had potted two goals in his 1,000th career game.
March 31, 2019 | Detroit, Michigan
Marchand surpasses Derek Sanderson as Boston’s all-time leader in shorthanded goals when he notched the 26th of his career during a 6-3 loss to the Red Wings. The winger now his 34 for his career, which is one shy of moving into the top 10 in league history.
April 2, 2019 | Columbus, Ohio
Marchand hits the 100-point plateau for the first time in his career with a goal and assist in a 6-2 win over Columbus. He was the first Bruin to accomplish the feat since Joe Thornton in 2002-03 and one of just 11 in team history to hit 100 points in a season.
June 9, 2019 | St. Louis, Missouri
Marchand scores the opening goal on the power play in Boston’s 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 6 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.
January 6, 2020 | Nashville, Tennessee
Marchand poses with his mother, Lynn, on the team flight to Nashville for the B’s Moms trip.
February 21, 2021 | Lake Tahoe, Nevada
Marchand arrives in a 90s-style neon track suit ahead of the Bruins’ matchup against the Flyers at NHL Outdoors during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. He picked up two assists in Boston’s 7-3 win.
April 3, 2021 | Boston Massachusetts
Marchand registers his fourth career hat trick in a 7-5 victory over the Penguins at TD Garden.
May 17, 2021 | Washington, D.C.
Marchand scored just 39 seconds into overtime to lift Boston to 4-3 victory over the Capitals in Game 2 of the clubs’ first-round playoff series. It was the first of four straight victories for the B’s in an eventual 4-1 series win.
June 3, 2021 | Uniondale, New York
Just over two weeks later, Marchand scored his third – and most recent – playoff overtime winner with a goal at 3:36 of the extra session to give the Bruins a 2-1 series lead over the Islanders in the second round.
January 12, 2022 | Boston, Massachusetts
Marchand notches his fifth career hat trick in a 5-1 victory over the Canadiens at TD Garden.
April 26, 2022 | Boston, Massachusetts
Marchand, Bergeron, and Pastrnak are named the First, Second, and Third Stars of the season. The trio, which played together for the better part of six seasons, is one of the greatest in club history.
October 24, 2022 | Boston, Massachusetts
Marchand and Bergeron – dressed as Mario and Luigi – pose with a young patient and her family during the team’s annual Halloween hospital visit.
January 2, 2023 | Boston, Massachusetts
Marchand poses with Bergeron as they wear vintage Red Sox uniforms at Fenway Park ahead of the 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park.
February 13, 2023 | Nashville, Tennessee
Marchand poses for a photo with his brother, Jeff, during the Bruins’ first-ever Siblings Trip.
April 9, 2023 | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Marchand celebrates with Jeremy Swayman and his teammates after a 5-3 win over the Flyers to secure the club’s 63rd win of the 2022-23 season, which set a new NHL record.
September 20, 2023 | Boston, Massachusetts
Upon the retirement of Bergeron, his long-time friend and linemate, Marchand is named the 27th captain in Bruins history.
October 12, 2023 | Boston, Massachusetts
Marchand is named as one of 20 players on the Bruins’ All-Centennial Team at the club’s Centennial Gala.
November 18, 2023 | Brighton, Massachusetts
Marchand and Bruins legend Bobby Orr watch morning skate ahead of the Centennial Era Night honoring the Big, Bad Bruins.
November 19, 2023 | Boston, Massachusetts
A day later, Marchand sits with his father, Kevin, at Warrior Ice Arena on the opening day of the B’s Dads Trip.
December 3, 2023 | Boston, Massachusetts
Marchand puts the Bruins on his back with a natural hat trick in the third period to lift Boston to a 3-1 win over Columbus. It was his most recent three-goal game and the sixth of his career.
January 8, 2024 | Denver, Colorado
Marchand scored two goals in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Avalanche as he begins a remarkable stretch of milestones by surpassing Rick Middleton to move into fifth place on the Bruns’ all-time points list with the 899th of his career.
January 13, 2024 | St. Louis, Missouri
Nearly a week later, Marchand scores two goals in a 4-3 win over the Blues, the first of which is the 900th point of his NHL career. He is just the fifth player in Bruins history to reach the mark.
January 20, 2024 | Boston, Massachusetts
Marchand scores Boston’s seventh goal of the game for his 20th of the year in a 9-4 drubbing of Montreal at TD Garden. The marker secured his 11th consecutive 20-goal season, a new Bruins record. It was also the 13th of his career, which ranks third behind Johnny Bucyk and Bergeron.
January 25, 2024 | Ottawa, Ontario
Marchand scores the overtime winner in Boston’s 3-2 victory over the Senators. It was the 396th goal of his career, moving him past Ray Bourque for fifth place on the B’s all-time list. The tally was also the 19th overtime goal of his career, which is tied with former Bruins winger Jaromir Jagr for third-most in NHL history.