Photo Timeline | Brad Marchand: Through the Years

January 25, 2024 | Ottawa, Ontario

Marchand scores the overtime winner in Boston’s 3-2 victory over the Senators. It was the 396th goal of his career, moving him past Ray Bourque for fifth place on the B’s all-time list. The tally was also the 19th overtime goal of his career, which is tied with former Bruins winger Jaromir Jagr for third-most in NHL history.