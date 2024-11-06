Special teams spark Maple Leafs in shutout of Bruins

Rielly had a goal and two assists, William Nylander and Matthew Knies each had a goal and an assist, and Mitch Marner had two assists for the Maple Leafs (7-5-2), who had lost two in a row.

Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves for the Bruins (6-7-1), who had won two in a row by shutout (3-0 at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday; 2-0 against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday).

“Our special teams, the numbers are the numbers (tonight), right?” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said. “The players that get the privilege of either being on the penalty kill or the power play, along with us coaches, need to be better with our plan and we need to be better with our execution.”

Center Auston Matthews, who is day to day with an upper body injury, missed the game for the Maple Leafs. Toronto is 36-19-2 without Matthews in the lineup since he entered the NHL in the 2016-17 season.

“Maybe everybody just adds a little more compete to their game,” Nylander said. “Guys are moved up in some spots. … It’s hard to cover up for him, but everybody did their job.”

Rielly put Toronto up 1-0 on the power play at 8:44 of the second period when he shot past Swayman’s glove from the point. The goal ended the Bruins’ shutout streak at 156:31.