Lightning defeat Bruins, extend point streak to 8

Mitchell Chaffee also scored for the Lightning (40-25-7), who are 7-0-1 during the streak. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves.

"I thought we were consistent for the whole 60. It felt like playoff hockey out there," Vasilevskiy said. "I know they were on a back-to-back, but we took advantage. I feel like we're growing together as a team. We're hunting for a playoff spot, and just because we've won our last few games, it doesn't mean we're already there. Just gotta keep pushing, keep trying."

Tampa Bay holds the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference and moved to within two points of the Toronto Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic Division.

"Tonight was one of our more complete games," Point said. "Good attention to detail. Boston is a great team and they're going to get chances, but I thought we did a good job of tracking them when they did, and obviously 'Vasy' made some really huge saves for us."