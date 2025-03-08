Boston Bruins Acquire Fraser Minten, 2026 First-Round Draft Pick and 2025 Fourth-Round Draft Pick from Toronto Maple Leafs

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 7, that the team has acquired forward Fraser Minten, a 2026 first-round draft pick (top five protected), and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick (from Philadelphia) and from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Brandon Carlo. Boston will retain 15 percent of Carlo’s salary.

Minten, 20, has appeared in 15 games with Toronto this season, recording two goals and two assists for four points. Minten has also played in 26 games with the Toronto Marlies (AHL) this season, tallying six goals and seven assists for 13 points. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound forward has skated in 19 career NHL games. The Vancouver, British Columbia native was originally selected by Toronto in the second round (38th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Carlo, 28, has appeared in 63 games with Boston this season, recording one goal and eight assists for nine points. The 6-foot-5, 221-pound defenseman has skated in 617 career NHL games, all with the Bruins, totaling 29 goals and 80 assists for 109 points. The Colorado Springs, Colorado native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (37th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.