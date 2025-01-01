As New Year Begins, Bruins Looking to Keep Building

NEW YORK – As the calendar flips to 2025 and the NHL schedule nears the halfway mark, the Bruins were reflecting a bit on Wednesday afternoon.

Overall, it has not been the first half they were expecting, but since Joe Sacco was named interim head coach on Nov. 19, the Black & Gold have made significant strides in shoring up their overall game.

“Our team, I think we’re trending in the right direction,” said Sacco, who has guided Boston to a 12-6-1 record (25 points) since the coaching change, which is tied with Washington and New Jersey for the fourth-best mark in the league over that span.

“There’s always some ups and downs during the course of 82 [games]. I thought [during Tuesday afternoon’s 3-1 loss in Washington] we played really well, special teams was probably the difference in the game but I thought we played a really solid 5-on-5 game. Sometimes…even when the process is the way you want it, you’re not gonna get the end result at times. Sometimes when you don’t have the process, you do end up with the end result.

“I think the team’s played well. We’ve tightened up areas of the game that we feel we need to. There’s still other areas that we need to improve on.”

Bruins captain Brad Marchand echoed Sacco’s sentiments, pointing to the club’s special teams struggles as an area that still needs refining. While both the power playa and penalty kill have improved slightly over the past 19 games, they still sit toward the bottom of the league.

“The first half, the first quarter wasn’t what we wanted it to be, what we expected it to be. Second quarter was definitely better, definitely areas we can improve, but our 5-on-5 has come,” said Marchand. “Special teams still need to be a little bit better, we know that. That’s probably the biggest thing we need to improve but our 5-on-5 game, our compete level, our structure’s gotten a lot better. You’re seeing the results.

“Even last night’s game, we didn’t win but we played well. We easily could’ve won that game, special teams was the difference. We need to be better in that area, that’s on our power play group, something we need to be better at it and focus on.”

Since the Bruins relieved Jim Montgomery of his duties on Nov. 19, Boston’s power play (14.8%) and penalty kill (75.5%) both rank 24th in the NHL. For the season, the Bruins are 25th on the penalty kill (75.6%) and 30th on the power play (13%).

“I think special teams has to be more consistent,” said Sacco. “Our power play, we have to be able to produce more, but we also have to create more momentum. We had a swing going for a little while there where we started to, but it got away from us. We have to be better in that area…our 5-on-5 play, I feel like we’ve stabilized it for the most part. We can always try to produce more offensively but 5-on-5 has been stabilizing. The PK has given up some goals lately, but I still feel like that’s trending in the right direction. We’ve got to get the power play going.”