4 Nations Face-Off schedule, rosters, format 

Binnington, Parayko represent Blues on Team Canada in best-on-best tournament

By NHL.com
The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off will be held from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston, with teams of NHL players from Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States competing in a round-robin tournament. Each team will consist of 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies. This will be the first best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey 2016 in Toronto.

Here is a look at the format and schedule for the tournament and rosters for all four countries:

4 NATIONS FACE-OFF FORMAT

All games in the 4 Nations Face-Off will be played in accordance with NHL rules. Each team will play three tournament games in a traditional Round Robin format, under the following points system: 3 points for a win in regulation time; 2 points for a win in overtime/shootout; 1 point for a loss in overtime/shootout; and 0 points for a loss in regulation time. The two teams with the best tournament record will then advance to a one-game Final. For more information, visit https://nhl.com/4nations.

4 NATIONS FACE-OFF SCHEDULE

At Bell Centre, Montreal

Wednesday, Feb. 12
Canada vs. Sweden, 7 p.m. CT; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS

Thursday, Feb. 13
United States vs. Finland, 7 p.m. CT; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Saturday, Feb. 15
Finland vs. Sweden, Noon CT; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS
United States vs. Canada, 7 p.m. CT; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

At TD Garden, Boston

Monday, Feb. 17
Canada vs. Finland, Noon CT; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS
Sweden vs. United States, 7 p.m. CT; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS

Thursday, Feb. 20
Championship game, 7 p.m. CT; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

4 NATIONS FACE-OFF ROSTERS

Canada

Forwards
9. Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers
71. Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning
87. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
38. Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning
24. Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes
11. Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers
29. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
63. Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins
16. Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
97. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
21. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning
13. Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers
61. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

Defensemen
89. Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings*
8. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
44. Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets
55. Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues
6. Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers
27. Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights
5. Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche

Goalies
50. Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues
33. Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights
35. Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens

*Replacement for Alex Pietrangelo (Vegas Golden Knights), who withdrew from the tournament Jan. 26 to tend to an ailment and prepare for the remainder of the regular season.

Finland

Forwards
20. Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes
40. Joel Armia, Montreal Canadiens
16. Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers
64. Mikael Granlund, Dallas Stars
56. Erik Haula, New Jersey Devils
24. Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars
84. Kaapo Kakko, Seattle Kraken
92. Patrik Laine, Montreal Canadiens
62. Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche
15. Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers
27. Eetu Luostarinen, Florida Panthers
96. Mikko Rantanen, Carolina Hurricanes
86. Teuvo Teravainen, Chicago Blackhawks

Defensemen
10. Henri Jokiharju, Buffalo Sabres*
23. Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars
3. Olli Maatta, Utah Hockey Club
77. Niko Mikkola, Florida Panthers
33. Nikolas Matinpalo, Ottawa Senators* *
18. Urho Vaakanainen, New York Rangers
6. Juuso Valimaki, Utah Hockey Club

Goalies
32. Kevin Lankinen, Vancouver Canucks
1. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres
74. Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

*Vaakanainen and Jokiharju were added as injury replacements for Miro Heiskanen (Dallas Stars) and Jani Hakanpaa (Toronto Maple Leafs).

* *Matinpalo was added as an injury replacement for Rasmus Ristolainen (Philadelphia Flyers).

Sweden

Forwards
33. Viktor Arvidsson, Edmonton Oilers
63. Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils
91. Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks
20. Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild
9. Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators
10. Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings
28. Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins
88. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs
12. Gustav Nyquist, Nashville Predators
40. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
23. Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings
67. Rickard Rakell Pittsburgh Penguins*
93. Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers

Defensemen
4. Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames
25. Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild
26. Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres
14. Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton Oilers
42. Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers
77. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
65. Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Goalies

30. Samuel Ersson, Philadelphia Flyers* *
32. Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild
35. Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators

*Rakell was added as an injury replacement for William Karlsson (Vegas Golden Knights).

* *Ersson was added as an injury replacement for Jacob Markstrom (New Jersey Devils).

United States

Forwards
12. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild
81. Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets
9. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights
59. Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning
86. Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils
20. Chris Kreider, New York Rangers
21. Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings
34. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
10. J.T. Miller, New York Rangers
29. Brock Nelson, New York Islanders
7. Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators
19. Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers
16. Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers

Defensemen
14. Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild
23. Adam Fox, New York Rangers
15. Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights
25. Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins
85. Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators*
74. Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes
8. Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Goalies
37. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
30. Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars
1. Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins

*Added as an injury replacement for Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks).

