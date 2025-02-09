4 Nations Face-Off schedule, rosters, format 

The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off will be held from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston, with teams of NHL players from Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States competing in a round-robin tournament. Each team will consist of 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies. This will be the first best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey 2016 in Toronto.

Here is a look at the format and schedule for the tournament and rosters for all four countries:

4 NATIONS FACE-OFF FORMAT

All games in the 4 Nations Face-Off will be played in accordance with NHL rules. Each team will play three tournament games in a traditional Round Robin format, under the following points system: 3 points for a win in regulation time; 2 points for a win in overtime/shootout; 1 point for a loss in overtime/shootout; and 0 points for a loss in regulation time. The two teams with the best tournament record will then advance to a one-game Final. For more information, visit https://nhl.com/4nations.

4 NATIONS FACE-OFF SCHEDULE

At Bell Centre, Montreal

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Canada vs. Sweden, 7 p.m. CT; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS

Thursday, Feb. 13

United States vs. Finland, 7 p.m. CT; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Saturday, Feb. 15

Finland vs. Sweden, Noon CT; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

United States vs. Canada, 7 p.m. CT; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

At TD Garden, Boston

Monday, Feb. 17

Canada vs. Finland, Noon CT; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS

Sweden vs. United States, 7 p.m. CT; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS

Thursday, Feb. 20

Championship game, 7 p.m. CT; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS