Projected Lineup: Nov. 14 vs. Florida

hofer_projecte
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues will make their fourth attempt at a three-game winning streak when they host the Florida Panthers at 6 p.m. Saturday at Enterprise Center (Blue Note+, 101 ESPN).

"For us, it's more about finding a consistency to our identity and the rhythm we want to play with," Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said. "Tonight, what a great challenge [to play the Florida Panthers]."

Montgomery said Aleksanteri Kaskimaki will return to the lineup in place of Jonatan Berggren, and he'll go to a new third line that has Dalibor Dvorsky on the left wing and Pavel Buchnevich at center.

Connor McMichael, who scored the game-deciding shootout goal on Thursday, will be on the second line with Mason McTavish and Jake Neighbours.

Joel Hofer will make his fourth consecutive start in goal.

"He's earned it," Montgomery said of Hofer. "He's playing at a high level, and he probably got us two points the other night... Points matter. We're close to a Wild Card spot and points matter right now as much as they do in April and March."

Pius Suter did not participate in Saturday's morning skate because he didn't feel well, but Montgomery said he is expected to play.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours - Mason McTavish - Connor McMichael
Dalibor Dvorsky - Pavel Buchnevich - Aleksanteri Kaskimaki
Alexey Toropchenko - Pius Suter - Ross Johnston

Defense

Philip Broberg - Logan Mailloux
Justin Barron - Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler - Brandon Carlo

Goalie

Joel Hofer

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