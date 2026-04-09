Projected Lineup: April 9 vs. Winnipeg

Projected Lineup
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

There will be three personnel changes and some forward line shuffling for the St. Louis Blues when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday (7 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 101 ESPN).

Otto Stenberg and Nathan Walker will return to the lineup in place of Jonathan Drouin and Pius Suter. Stenberg will slot in on the second line and Walker on the fourth line.

Head Coach Jim Montgomery said Suter sitting out is for rest, and he anticipates the forward being back in the lineup against Chicago on Saturday.

Pavel Buchnevich will move up to center the third line tonight with Jake Neighbours and Jonatan Berggren on his wings.

Jordan Binnington looks to be getting the nod after taking morning skate in the starter's net.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud
Otto Stenberg - Dalibor Dvorsky - Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours - Pavel Buchnevich - Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko - Jack Finley - Nathan Walker

Defense

Philip Broberg - Logan Mailloux
Theo Lindstein - Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler - Tyler Tucker

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

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