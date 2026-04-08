Preview: Blues vs. Jets

Runway rivalry:

The St. Louis Blues wrap up their two-game homestand with a matchup against the Winnipeg Jets. St. Louis enters following a 3–1 loss to Colorado on Tuesday and has five games remaining as they push toward the end of the regular season.

The Blues and Jets meet for the fourth and final time this season, with both teams trying to climb the standings in a tight Western Conference race. Winnipeg enters after a 6–2 win over the Seattle Kraken and sits just one spot ahead of the Blues in the Wild Card race, setting up a crucial showdown with little runway left.