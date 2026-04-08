Preview: Blues vs. Jets

Preview_WPG
By Sophie Femrite / Notes by Brett Barczewski

Runway rivalry:

The St. Louis Blues wrap up their two-game homestand with a matchup against the Winnipeg Jets. St. Louis enters following a 3–1 loss to Colorado on Tuesday and has five games remaining as they push toward the end of the regular season. 

The Blues and Jets meet for the fourth and final time this season, with both teams trying to climb the standings in a tight Western Conference race. Winnipeg enters after a 6–2 win over the Seattle Kraken and sits just one spot ahead of the Blues in the Wild Card race, setting up a crucial showdown with little runway left.

🕒 When: Thursday, April 9 at 7 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

STL@WPG: Berggren sets up Dvorsky's goal

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues are 1-2-0 against Winnipeg this season.
  • Including the 2025 postseason, the Blues are 4-0-1 in their last five home games against Winnipeg.
  • Since the start of last season, Robert Thomas leads the Blues with six assists and nine points in six games against Winnipeg.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Dec. 17 vs. WPG | STL 1, WPG 0 

Jan. 20 at WPG | WPG 3, STL 1 

March 15 at WPG | WPG 3, STL 2 

April 9 vs. WPG, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: DYLAN HOLLOWAY

Forward Dylan Holloway has been a key contributor for the Blues, recording seven points (2g, 5a) over his last five games. He tallied his 22nd, 23rd, and 24th assists of the season on Sunday in Colorado, marking his seventh career three-point performance. Holloway ranks third on the team in points (43) and second in goals (19).

JETS: MARK SCHEIFELE

Forward Mark Scheifele was named First Star in Tuesday’s win over the Seattle Kraken after recording three assists and surpassing 900 career points, becoming the first player in Winnipeg Jets/Atlanta Thrashers history to reach the milestone. He has tallied nine points, all assists, over his last five games. Scheifele ranks first on the Jets in points (97) and assists (63), and second in goals (34).

STL@ANA: Holloway fires the one-timer for a PPG

BLUES BUZZ

  • Robert Thomas' four-game goal streak is one shy of matching his career high, set over five games from Nov. 1-9, 2023.
  • The Blues have nine power-play goals from rookies this season, which is the second most in the NHL (1. NY Islanders, 12).

UP NEXT

  • April 11 - Blues at Blackhawks
  • April 13 - Blues vs. Wild | Tickets
  • April 14 - Blues vs. Penguins | Tickets
  • April 16 - Blues at Mammoth [final regular-season game]

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