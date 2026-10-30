Blues assign Stenberg to Springfield

stenberg_shift4_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues General Manager Alexander Steen announced tonight that the Blues have assigned forward Otto Stenberg to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.  

Stenberg, 21, dressed in three games for the Blues during his recall, posting one assist.

The Stenungsund, Sweden, native has played in six games for the Thunderbirds this season, tallying four points (one goal, three assists). 

Overall, he has totaled 38 points (10 goals, 28 assists) and 10 penalty minutes in 80 career AHL regular-season games.

News Feed

Thomas, Broberg get 3 points each in Blues victory against Bruins

Fowler makes career-high 46 saves, Canadiens blank Blues for third win in row

Blues host annual Pink at the Rink Night on Oct. 27 for breast cancer awareness

Stillman releases statement on protest at recent Blues game

Kochetkov wins seventh straight start, Hurricanes shut out Blues

DIRECTV, U-Verse add Blue Note+ to lineup

Burns recalled from Springfield

Blues, Chick-fil-A St. Louis announce free Waffle Fry promotion

Blues assign Dean to Springfield

Barron gets first career four-point game in Blues win against Golden Knights

Blues assign Lindstein to Springfield

Enter the Tkachuk Hall of Fame sweepstakes

Blues release new podcast "The Training Room"

Blues assign Peterson to Springfield

Broberg scores go-ahead goal in third, lifts Blues past Jets

Quench your thirst on game days with Blue Note Bevs

Johnston placed on IR with lower-body injury

Forsberg’s goal, assist help Predators defeat Blues to stop skid