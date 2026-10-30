Blues assign Stenberg to Springfield

St. Louis Blues General Manager Alexander Steen announced tonight that the Blues have assigned forward Otto Stenberg to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Stenberg, 21, dressed in three games for the Blues during his recall, posting one assist.

The Stenungsund, Sweden, native has played in six games for the Thunderbirds this season, tallying four points (one goal, three assists).

Overall, he has totaled 38 points (10 goals, 28 assists) and 10 penalty minutes in 80 career AHL regular-season games.