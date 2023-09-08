Blues release statements regarding Kapanen

The St. Louis Blues have released the following statements regarding the alcohol-related driving charges involving Kasperi Kapanen that occurred in Finland last month:

Kasperi Kapanen: “Last month I made an unacceptable error in judgement and take full responsibility for my actions. I offer my apologies to my family, the Blues organization, my teammates, and the fans. I understand the severity of my mistake and am committed to doing everything I can to earn back their trust.”

Doug Armstrong, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager: “Today we became aware of the incident involving Kasperi and I have spoken with him and his agent. We are disappointed in his lapse of judgement and are entrusting him to make the necessary changes to avoid putting himself in a similar situation in the future.”