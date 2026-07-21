Adaptive ropes course to bring more joy to Flying Horse Farms

On the National Day of Joy, you couldn’t find someone without a smile on their face at Flying Horse Farms on June 24.

The joy was radiating from the faces of Evan and Harrison, two campers who were excited for the debut of the camp's new adaptive ropes course. Nichole Dunn, president and CEO of Flying Horse Farms, exuded excitement before and after the ribbon was cut. And it was more than evident from the members of the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation, Greif Foundation and Walter Foundation who helped make it happen.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony signaled the official opening of the adaptive ropes course at Flying Horse Farms, the Morrow County camp that provides memorable, inclusive experiences for kids facing health challenges. Now, campers will have more freedom to play and be kids, whether it be ziplining across the property or taking part in the other challenges the course provides.

“What today means, besides it being the National Day of Joy, is that is what Flying Horse Farms is about – hope, joy and a sense of belonging,” Dunn said. “What the ropes course means is that every kid that is able to come here is going to say, ‘I belong here.’ There isn’t an adaptation or an exception that’s made for them. It’s just the way we do it.”

Founded in 2010, Flying Horse Farms provides medically safe camp experiences for kids with serious illnesses to find hope, joy, and belonging at no cost. From an archery range to a wood shop to an outdoor amphitheater to a pool and boat dock, Flying Horse Farms provides endless opportunities for the campers to embrace new experiences and make friends.

The reimagined ropes course and zipline that debuted in June creates accessible adventure experiences that allow campers – regardless of their diagnosis – to participate in one of camp’s most empowering activities.

Designed around the camp’s “challenge by choice” model, the course encourages campers to build confidence, resilience and self-belief at their own pace. Featuring four accessible elements and built for greater efficiency and scalability, the space expands camper participation while creating a lasting impact for years to come.

The Blue Jackets Foundation has supported Flying Horse Farms since its inception, including the installation of a Stinger-branded sports court that allows children to play and serves as the home of an annual CBJ street hockey clinic. The Blue Jackets Foundation provided a $200,000 grant in the 2025-26 grant cycle to help make the adaptive ropes course the latest way to bring joy to the campers.

“To be here today to actually hear the campers’ stories and be able to walk the course is really exciting,” said Tara Battatio, executive director of the CBJ Foundation. “These kids and families are facing some pretty serious diagnoses. To be able to bring some joy into their lives and make spaces available to them that are adaptive and inclusive is really important to the Blue Jackets. It’s really important to show up for them, to say, ‘You can, you will, and we’re here to support you.’”