Adaptive ropes course to bring more joy to Flying Horse Farms

With support from the Blue Jackets Foundation and others, the Morrow County camp for kids facing health challenges can provide even more memorable experiences

Flying Horse Farms 1
By Jeff Svoboda
BlueJackets.com

On the National Day of Joy, you couldn’t find someone without a smile on their face at Flying Horse Farms on June 24. 

The joy was radiating from the faces of Evan and Harrison, two campers who were excited for the debut of the camp's new adaptive ropes course. Nichole Dunn, president and CEO of Flying Horse Farms, exuded excitement before and after the ribbon was cut. And it was more than evident from the members of the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation, Greif Foundation and Walter Foundation who helped make it happen. 

The ribbon-cutting ceremony signaled the official opening of the adaptive ropes course at Flying Horse Farms, the Morrow County camp that provides memorable, inclusive experiences for kids facing health challenges. Now, campers will have more freedom to play and be kids, whether it be ziplining across the property or taking part in the other challenges the course provides. 

“What today means, besides it being the National Day of Joy, is that is what Flying Horse Farms is about – hope, joy and a sense of belonging,” Dunn said. “What the ropes course means is that every kid that is able to come here is going to say, ‘I belong here.’ There isn’t an adaptation or an exception that’s made for them. It’s just the way we do it.” 

Founded in 2010, Flying Horse Farms provides medically safe camp experiences for kids with serious illnesses to find hope, joy, and belonging at no cost. From an archery range to a wood shop to an outdoor amphitheater to a pool and boat dock, Flying Horse Farms provides endless opportunities for the campers to embrace new experiences and make friends. 

The reimagined ropes course and zipline that debuted in June creates accessible adventure experiences that allow campers – regardless of their diagnosis – to participate in one of camp’s most empowering activities.  

Designed around the camp’s “challenge by choice” model, the course encourages campers to build confidence, resilience and self-belief at their own pace. Featuring four accessible elements and built for greater efficiency and scalability, the space expands camper participation while creating a lasting impact for years to come. 

The Blue Jackets Foundation has supported Flying Horse Farms since its inception, including the installation of a Stinger-branded sports court that allows children to play and serves as the home of an annual CBJ street hockey clinic. The Blue Jackets Foundation provided a $200,000 grant in the 2025-26 grant cycle to help make the adaptive ropes course the latest way to bring joy to the campers. 

“To be here today to actually hear the campers’ stories and be able to walk the course is really exciting,” said Tara Battatio, executive director of the CBJ Foundation. “These kids and families are facing some pretty serious diagnoses. To be able to bring some joy into their lives and make spaces available to them that are adaptive and inclusive is really important to the Blue Jackets. It’s really important to show up for them, to say, ‘You can, you will, and we’re here to support you.’”

Flying Horse Farms CBJ

Tara Battiato, executive director of the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation, and Stinger celebrate the opening of the new adaptive ropes course at Flying Horse Farms.

© COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

That excitement was shared by representatives from the Greif Foundation and the Walter Foundation, partners who also helped make the project possible.  

“We want to make a global impact in the communities where our colleagues live and work,” said Shannon Morgan, executive director of the Greif Foundation. “Projects like this one today, where partners are coming together to make a difference in the health and well-being of children is truly impactful, and we hope we can do that all over the world where our colleagues are.” 

Flying Horse Farms previously had a ropes course, but the newly installed version took around a year and a half to design and build and provides a plethora of opportunities for kids to play. Accessibility to the course was improved so that kids can enjoy the course more often, and new opportunities were added for campers to enjoy. 

“What this does now is brings equity,” Dunn said. “A camper who is in a wheelchair or needs a mobility device or even if they are able-bodied has more choice in the matter. Having the ramp, they also have more ease so they can go ziplining twice or three times instead of one time. So it’s making more possible by frequency, more possible by being in their stretch zone and not panicking, but then making more possible to say what more memories can we make for the kids and their friends in the cabin.” 

The joy the kids will feel each time they use the ropes course will be its enduring legacy, which is why it was so fitting the ribbon was cut on the National Day of Joy. It was yet another example, as well, of how partnerships in the Central Ohio community can make big things happen for those who need it most.  

“It’s just about joy, fun, excitement, passion – all the things that we love about Blue Jackets hockey,” Battatio said. “To be able to bring that outside to this ropes course and infuse that energy and passion into these kids and tell them, ‘Yes, you can achieve anything that you put your mind to,’ is really exciting for us.”

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