For development coaches, the future is always bright

In the cold winter months, fans across Ohio travel to Columbus sporting a matching sweater with their favorite Blue Jacket. Names like Werenski and Johnson are now staples among the sea of blue, but at one point those players were fighting to make a name for themselves, climbing the hockey ladder in search of its peak.

But they can’t do it alone. No matter the route – major junior, NCAA or overseas – the Blue Jackets' development coaches are by their players’ sides, helping them accomplish the unfathomable.

After a long playing career, CBJ development coach Tommy Cross knows this better than anyone. This past week, Columbus hosted its 2026 prospects development camp presented by G&J Pepsi, showcasing the young talent being brought up through its system. And the Jackets' development coaches – Cross as well as Anthony and Matthew Donskov and goalie coach Brad Thiessen – were at the center of it all.

Making a Plan

Bright and early Monday morning, 33 NHL hopefuls arrived at Nationwide Arena. From the netminders to goal scorers, the Blue Jackets' draft picks and camp invites aimed to impress the eyes glued to the numbers on their backs.

The coaches understood this sentiment and formulated a week filled with drills specialized in improving the athletes while also giving them the chance to shine in an NHL environment.

“The feedback we get is that it helps in (the players’) process and, I guess, fall in love with the city, because there's so much to like about being here. So that's a big thing,” Cross said. “Secondly, just showing them the resources that we have, and our goal as a department is to flood them with resources. … Whether it's skating or skills or sports psychologists or a guest speaker, hopefully they take one or two or three things, and they bring it back to their own preparation for their own season.”

The coaches’ job certainly consists of piecing together a successful camp, and they take an active role in the process. Cross and the fellow coaches spent hours on the ice each day, getting invaluable face time with each player. For Cross, he ensures that his players know him well, as he once heavily relied on his development coaches as a young hockey player.

The former defenseman joined the Blue Jackets following a 12-year professional career, including a season with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters. A Connecticut native, Cross spent four years with Boston College, snagging two national championships for the storied Eagles program.

Cross was taken in the second round of the 2007 NHL Draft by the Boston Bruins, kickstarting his work with professional development coaches. His tenured career brought him in the presence of many mentors, but it was those easing his transition from college to the pro game that left the greatest impact.

“As a player, I spent the majority of my career in the minor leagues, and the player development coaches that I worked with, they had a big impact on me,” Cross said. “I always appreciated the time that they spent with the prospects and kind of their calming influence.”

Now, Cross applies his lessons learned to events like development camp. The on-ice practices are a staple. The Stinger Cup is a Columbus tradition. But the coaches like to add in off-ice activities to help players enjoy the entirety of the organization, because there’s more to life than just hockey.

The prospects took a trip to the OhioHealth Performance Center, giving the players a closer look at the Columbus Crew’s facilities. Everyone had the chance to see the nutrition, fitness and rehabilitation areas and, of course, stunning pitches that keep the Crew a quality club in the MLS.

Plenty of laughter filled the green fields while the prospects took part in a crossbar challenge, facilitated by Cross himself. Keeping the players in a fun environment was a priority, considering the stress that can form in a professional setting.

The prospects also took a trip to a golf simulator, allowing many of the avid golfers to still play a competitive game, but one where their every move wasn't being assessed.

“(Development coaches) aren’t there all the time, so the wins and losses really aren't as big a part of the energy that they bring,” Cross said. “So I think having a strong relationship with our prospects, allowing them to trust us, and for them to know that we support them and we're there to help them is important.”

Where They Go From Here

The prospects left for home after a week in Ohio, but that doesn’t mean Cross’ involvement is over. During the season, Cross travels anywhere the players are. From his alma matter to some of his favorite college venues – Penn State and North Dakota – to Canadian junior rinks, Cross shows his face across leagues and international borders to offer his support to the athletes.

The seasoned prospects are now very familiar with Cross and his fellow coaches, citing their help to be vital in their jump to the pros.

“(The development coaches) are great people, and the stuff they bring on the ice is unbelievable,” defenseman Boston Buckberger said. “All of us have been talking about how tremendous they are with drills and their attitude toward getting better. I think that we really appreciate that and how much intent they bring every day out here.”

Buckberger signed a two-year entry level contract in April after winning the 2026 NCAA championship with Denver. His first development camp was last year, where he was able to apply that knowledge to a team he would help lead to a title. Now, the defenseman remains in Ohio to join the organization for good.

Buckberger is one example of the players soaking up any knowledge and guidance the coaches can provide as they navigate the hockey world. This year, there were fifth-year dev camp veterans like James Fisher and fresh new faces like 2026 14th overall pick Oscar Hemming. Regardless of their familiarity with the organization, all players have something to give and learn.

“These guys, they want to learn, they want feedback, they want to grow, they want to become the highest versions of themselves,” Cross said. “It's rewarding to play a small part and then observe and watch as they continue to mature.”

In a year, Cross will once again be a public figure, facilitating on-ice drills for fans itching to see the newest prospects. But in the time between, he’s traveling across the continent, ensuring that Columbus' prospects are provided with everything needed to play at the highest level – and set up the Blue Jackets for a prosperous future.