Blue Jackets host 'Recycle the Game' equipment drive

The community-driven program aims to make hockey more accessible by providing affordable gear to local players

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By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets, in partnership with Advanced Drainage Systems (ADS), have kicked off their annual "Recycle the Game" initiative, inviting fans to donate new or gently used hockey equipment at participating OhioHealth Chiller Ice Rinks through September.

This community-driven program aims to make hockey more accessible by providing affordable gear to local players. Donated equipment is sanitized and sold at the annual Blue Jackets Equipment Sale, with all proceeds benefiting the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation and being reinvested in the community. Last year, the sale featured more than 2,000 pieces of equipment and helped 185 families access the gear they needed to play the game.

Fans contributing to the drive will receive an exclusive ticket offer for a select 2026-27 Blue Jackets home game. Donations can be dropped off at the front desk inside participating rink lobbies.

The "Recycle the Game" initiative is part of the Blue Jackets' broader commitment to growing youth hockey and reducing barriers to participation.

For more information on how to participate, visit www.bluejackets.com/recycle.

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