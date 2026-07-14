Di Iorio impressed the Blue Jackets with skill, leadership

Alessandro Di Iorio describes himself as an extrovert.
That may just be another way to say the word leader.
The center taken in the third round of the 2026 NHL Draft by the Blue Jackets wore the captain’s “C” this season with Sarnia of the Ontario Hockey League. He’s also worn an “A” alongside a Maple Leaf on his sweater, serving as an alternate captain on Team Canada’s squads that took part in the IIHF World Under-18 Championship and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
There’s a lot to like about Di Iorio’s skills – including good speed, a 200-foot game and a hard, accurate shot – and 6-1, 194-pound frame, but what excites the Blue Jackets most might be what he brings off the ice.
“This kid brings a lot of leadership,” Blue Jackets assistant director of amateur scouting Trevor Timmins said. “He was captain of Sarnia. He's usually worn a letter on all the teams that he's been with. He has strong character, and he pays attention to details off the ice. He's already conducting himself as a young pro, doing all the right things – training, nutrition, all that good stuff."