Di Iorio impressed the Blue Jackets with skill, leadership

Maybe that comes naturally given the fact that Di Iorio is a people person. He’s pointed to the relationships he’s built throughout hockey as one of the best parts of the game, and his dedication to his friends and family was notable when he had nearly 20 people in attendance to root him on at the draft late last month in Buffalo.

"I think my family drives me the most,” Di Iorio said after being selected. “I have a really good support group, and they’re all here right now supporting me. When they come to games, you want to play your best and show that you want to make them proud. That’s my main goal. I’m a big family guy, I like hanging out with people. I’m a big extrovert, so other people drive me.”

It didn’t take long for Di Iorio to start to feel that connection to the Blue Jackets when he arrived in Columbus for the team’s annual prospects development camp, presented by G&J Pepsi, after the draft. One of the first people he heard from after the draft was CBJ center Luca Del Bel Belluz, a fellow Sarnia product with whom he shared billet parents; in fact, when Di Iorio first arrived in Sarnia, he went to dinner with Del Bel Belluz.

Upon his arrival in Columbus, he started building relationships with some of his fellow development campers, including 2026 draft picks Oscar Hemming and Anttoni Uronen.

“He’s a great guy,” Uronen said. “We clicked like this, and he’s a very good guy. We have good talking sessions with him. He’s always laughing, just like me.”

On the ice, Di Iorio has shown signs of a bright future, as the second overall pick in the OHL draft in 2024 has posted 13 goals and 69 points in 103 games over the last two years with the Sting. This season was a tough one, though, as the Vaughan, Ontario, native missed the beginning of the campaign with an elbow injury. He ended up finishing with a 12-19-31 line in 45 games for a Sarnia team that missed the playoffs for the second year in a row.