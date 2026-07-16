Blue Jackets announce 2026-27 regular season schedule

Columbus opens the 84-game slate Thursday, October 1 vs. Buffalo at Nationwide Arena

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By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets and National Hockey League announced today a 2026-27 regular season schedule, presented by Ticketmaster, in which the club will play 84 games, including 42 home dates at Nationwide Arena. Columbus opens its 26th NHL season at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, October 1 with a 7 p.m. ET matchup against the Buffalo Sabres, presented by Nationwide.

Fans can download the complete 2026-27 schedule at BlueJackets.com/download

The 2026-27 Schedule is here!

The campaign ushers in the NHL’s new 84-game regular-season format, marking the first 84-contest season in Blue Jackets history. The slate includes two additional meetings against the Metropolitan Division with Columbus facing division rivals 28 times overall. Columbus will play four contests each, including twice at Nationwide Arena, against the Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals. The team faces clubs from the Eastern Conference’s Atlantic Division 24 times with two home contests against the Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens and one vs. the Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Blue Jackets will play their 84 games over 192 days with 49 contests slated for Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, including 12 Thursday, four Friday and 12 Saturday home games. Columbus also plays six games on Sunday (two at home).  December and January are the team’s busiest month with 15 contests each. The slate features a five-game homestand from February 20-March 1 (Nashville, NY Islanders, New Jersey, NY Islanders, Carolina). The team will play a campaign-high four consecutive road games on four different occasions this season (Nov. 17-23; Nov. 30-Dec. 7; Jan. 12-18; Feb. 13-18).

2026-27 CBJ Schedule
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Download 2026-27 CBJ Schedule

The NHL’s regular season schedule will pause for the 2027 Honda NHL All-Star Game and 2027 NHL All-Star Skills, set to take place from February 5-6 at UBS Arena on Long Island, New York.

In addition to the Season Opener vs. the Sabres, highlights of the 2026-27 home schedule include: 

Oct. 9 and Mar. 16 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Metropolitan Division Rivals)

Oct. 13 and Nov. 10 vs. Florida Panthers (2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup champions)

Oct. 20 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Auston Matthews and 13-time Stanley Cup champions)

Oct. 24 vs. Vegas Golden Knights (Jack Eichel, Mitch Marner with 2023 Stanley Cup champions and 2026 finalists)

Nov. 3 vs. Colorado Avalanche (Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and 2025-26 Presidents’ Trophy winners)

Nov. 27 and Jan. 30 vs. Detroit Red Wings (11-time Stanley Cup champions and former Central Division rivals)

Dec. 12 and Dec. 22 vs. Montreal Canadiens (24-time Stanley Cup champions)

Dec. 15 and Mar. 1 vs. Carolina Hurricanes (Metropolitan Division rivals and 2026 Stanley Cup champions)

Dec. 27 vs. Edmonton Oilers (Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl with 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup finalists)

Dec. 31 and Apr. 6 vs. Washington Capitals (Alex Ovechkin and Metropolitan Division rivals)

Mar. 25 vs. Chicago Blackhawks (Connor Bedard and former Central Division rivals)

Fans looking to secure tickets before the general public are encouraged to sign up for the Blue Jackets' free weekly email newsletter, Flag Bearer. Subscribers receive exclusive access to regular-season ticket presales, the latest team news, opportunities to win exclusive Blue Jackets prizes, and more. Sign up at BlueJackets.com/FlagBearer.

Fans can also guarantee tickets to the home opener against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, Oct. 1 by purchasing a season ticket package. Full and partial season ticket plans for the 2026-27 campaign, starting at 11 games, are currently available. For more information on all ticketing options, call (800) NHL-COLS or visit BlueJackets.com/ticketplans.

Opponents by Date (Home games in bold)

Metropolitan Division

Carolina (2H/2A): Oct. 29, Dec. 3, Dec. 15, Mar. 1

New Jersey (2H/2A): Nov. 23, Nov. 25, Jan. 7, Feb. 26

NY Islanders (2H/2A): Nov. 17, Feb. 22, Feb. 27, Apr. 10

NY Rangers (2H/2A): Oct. 17, Dec. 13, Jan. 3, Jan. 5

Philadelphia (2H/2A): Oct. 27, Nov. 14, Dec. 21, Apr. 8

Pittsburgh (2H/2A): Oct. 9, Nov. 30, Mar. 16, Mar. 22

Washington (2H/2A): Dec. 26, Dec. 31, Apr. 3, Apr. 6

Atlantic Division

Boston (1H/2A): Jan. 2, Jan. 26, Feb. 13

Buffalo (2H/1A): Oct. 1, Nov. 6, Jan. 8

Detroit (2H/1A): Nov. 27, Jan. 30, Mar. 18

Florida (2H/1A): Oct. 13, Nov. 10, Mar. 30

Montreal (2H/1A): Dec. 12, Dec. 22, Dec. 29

Ottawa (1H/2A): Jan. 23, Feb. 9, Feb. 11

Tampa Bay (1H/2A): Nov. 12, Dec. 7, Apr. 1

Toronto (1H/2A): Oct. 20, Nov. 21, Feb. 

Pacific Division

Anaheim (1H/1A): Jan. 24, Mar. 7

Calgary (1H/1A): Jan. 12, Jan. 21

Edmonton (1H/1A): Dec. 27, Jan. 15

Los Angeles (1H/1A): Dec. 19, Mar. 5

San Jose (1H/1A): Mar. 3, Mar. 13

Seattle (1H/1A): Dec. 17, Jan. 18

Vancouver (1H/1A): Jan. 16, Mar. 11

Vegas (1H/1A): Oct. 24, Feb. 18

Central Division

Chicago (1H/1A): Nov. 19, Mar. 25

Colorado (1H/1A): Nov. 3, Feb. 15

Dallas (1H/1A): Oct. 31, Nov. 5

Minnesota (1H/1A): Oct. 18, Dec. 10

Nashville (1H/1A): Dec. 5, Feb. 20

St. Louis (1H/1A): Oct. 10, Mar. 27

Utah (1H/1A): Oct. 3, Feb. 17

Winnipeg (1H/1A): Jan. 28, Mar. 20

Looking at the Calendar

By Day of the Week

By Month

Monday: 10 (2 Home/8 Away)

Tuesday: 16 (9 Home/17 Away)

Wednesday: 3 (1 Home/2 Away)

Thursday: 19 (12 Home/7 Away)

Friday: 7 (4 Home/3 Away)

Saturday: 23 (12 Home/11 Away)

Sunday: 6 (2 Home/4 Away)

October: 12 (7 Home/5 Away)

November: 13 (7 Home/6 Away)

December: 15 (8 Home/7 Away)

January: 15 (7 Home/8 Away)

February: 11 (5 Home/6 Away)

March: 13 (6 Home/7 Away)

April: 5 (2 Home/3 Away)

 

Back-to-Backs (13 times)

First Game

Oct. 9 vs. Pittsburgh

Oct. 17 vs. NY Rangers

Nov. 5 vs. Dallas

Dec. 12 vs. Montreal

Dec. 21 at Philadelphia

Dec. 26 at Washington

Jan. 2 vs. Boston

Jan. 7 at New Jersey

Jan. 15 at Edmonton

Jan. 23 at Ottawa

Feb. 8 at Toronto

Feb. 17 at Utah

Feb. 26 vs. New Jersey

 

Second Game

Oct. 10 at St. Louis

Oct. 18 at Minnesota

Nov. 6 at Buffalo

Dec. 13 at NY Rangers

Dec. 22 vs. Montreal

Dec. 27 vs. Edmonton

Jan. 3 at NY Rangers

Jan. 8 vs. Buffalo

Jan. 16 at Vancouver

Jan. 24 vs. Anaheim

Feb. 9 at Ottawa

Feb. 18 at Vegas

Feb. 27 vs. NY Islanders

 

Home/Home – 1 time; Home/Away – 5 times; Away/Home – 4 times; Away/Away – 3 times

Miscellaneous Notes

Most Consecutive Home Games: 5 – Feb. 20 vs. NSH, Feb. 22 vs. NYI, Feb. 26 vs. NJD, Feb. 27 vs. NYI, Mar. 1 vs. CAR

Most Consecutive Road Games:  4 (4x) – Nov. 17 at NYI, Nov. 19 at CHI, Nov. 21 at TOR, Nov . 23 at NJD; Nov. 30 at PIT, Dec. 3 at CAR, Dec. 5 at NSH, Dec. 7 at TBL; Jan. 12 at CGY, Jan. 15 at EDM, Jan. 16 at VAN, Jan. 18 at SEA; Feb. 13 at BOS, Feb. 15 at COL, Feb. 17 at UTA, Feb. 18 at VGK

GP Around All-Star Break: Before – 55 (H-29, A-26); After – 29 (H-13, A-16)

Matinee Home Games (3:30 p.m. local start time or earlier): 3 – Nov. 27 vs. DET, Dec. 12 vs. MTL, Dec. 31 vs. WSH

Matinee Road Games (3:30 p.m. local start time or earlier): 4 – Dec. 5 at NSH, Jan. 18 at SEA, Jan. 23 at OTT, Feb. 15 at COL

Home-and-Home Series: 4 – Nov. 23 at NJD, Nov. 25 vs. NJD; Jan. 3 at NYR, Jan. 5 vs. NYR; Feb. 9 at OTT, Feb. 11 vs. OTT; Apr. 3 at WSH, Apr. 6 vs. WSH

Interested in a 2026-27 Blue Jackets Ticket Plan? Fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information along with an invitation for an arena tour, including two complimentary tickets.

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