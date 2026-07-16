Blue Jackets announce 2026-27 regular season schedule

The NHL’s regular season schedule will pause for the 2027 Honda NHL All-Star Game and 2027 NHL All-Star Skills, set to take place from February 5-6 at UBS Arena on Long Island, New York.

In addition to the Season Opener vs. the Sabres, highlights of the 2026-27 home schedule include:

Oct. 9 and Mar. 16 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Metropolitan Division Rivals)

Oct. 13 and Nov. 10 vs. Florida Panthers (2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup champions)

Oct. 20 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Auston Matthews and 13-time Stanley Cup champions)

Oct. 24 vs. Vegas Golden Knights (Jack Eichel, Mitch Marner with 2023 Stanley Cup champions and 2026 finalists)

Nov. 3 vs. Colorado Avalanche (Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and 2025-26 Presidents’ Trophy winners)

Nov. 27 and Jan. 30 vs. Detroit Red Wings (11-time Stanley Cup champions and former Central Division rivals)

Dec. 12 and Dec. 22 vs. Montreal Canadiens (24-time Stanley Cup champions)

Dec. 15 and Mar. 1 vs. Carolina Hurricanes (Metropolitan Division rivals and 2026 Stanley Cup champions)

Dec. 27 vs. Edmonton Oilers (Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl with 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup finalists)

Dec. 31 and Apr. 6 vs. Washington Capitals (Alex Ovechkin and Metropolitan Division rivals)

Mar. 25 vs. Chicago Blackhawks (Connor Bedard and former Central Division rivals)

Fans looking to secure tickets before the general public are encouraged to sign up for the Blue Jackets' free weekly email newsletter, Flag Bearer. Subscribers receive exclusive access to regular-season ticket presales, the latest team news, opportunities to win exclusive Blue Jackets prizes, and more. Sign up at BlueJackets.com/FlagBearer.

Fans can also guarantee tickets to the home opener against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, Oct. 1 by purchasing a season ticket package. Full and partial season ticket plans for the 2026-27 campaign, starting at 11 games, are currently available. For more information on all ticketing options, call (800) NHL-COLS or visit BlueJackets.com/ticketplans.