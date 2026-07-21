Blue Jackets, NHL announce partnership to produce the club's games on television

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the National Hockey League today announced that NHL Productions will begin producing the franchise's game telecasts starting with the 2026-27 season. The partnership will provide comprehensive production services, including robust show programming, premium game production, advanced graphics and replay capabilities, and technical and engineering support.

“We are excited about working with the NHL and its award-winning production team to continue delivering the best Blue Jackets coverage to our fans,” said club Vice President of Business Intelligence & Broadcasting Marc Gregory. “This partnership allows us to leverage the league’s industry-leading production resources and storytelling capabilities to bring the game closer to our fans than ever before. We are continuing to work on our distribution platforms and look forward to announcing those details in the near future.”

The Blue Jackets open the 2026-27 regular season on Thursday, October 1 against the Buffalo Sabres. Game time from Nationwide Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can view the Blue Jackets’ complete 2026-27 regular-season schedule now at www.BlueJackets.com.