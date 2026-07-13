Time in Cleveland opened eyes for Blue Jackets' prospects

But in all seriousness, the opportunity for Gardner – as well as forwards Owen Griffin and Josh Eernisse and defenseman Charlie Elick – to spend the postseason with the Monsters at the conclusion of their junior or college seasons was a learning experience they’ll never forget.

The four Blue Jackets prospects joined Cleveland for the end of the regular season as well as a nine-game playoff run that included a first-round win over Syracuse and a dramatic but ultimately losing five-game battle with eventual AHL champion Toronto. It gave each of them the opportunity to see what it’s like, up close and personal, to battle for a championship one step below the NHL.

The experience was also an introduction to what will be expected of them in the future, so it was a crucial step in their development to see the reality of postseason hockey at the pro level.

"It was just really cool to be around, one, like the atmosphere and the fans in Cleveland. Just seeing that, playing in Rocket Arena, that was really cool,” said Eernisse, who signed a contract with the Blue Jackets and joined Cleveland after helping Michigan reach the Frozen Four. “And then just to see what it takes at that level, it's different, right? ... For me, making the transition, I think that helped me a lot in coming into a pro game, where it means a lot.”

Gardner was the only one of the quartet who had the opportunity to see action in the postseason, entering Game 2 of the opening series vs. Syracuse after the Monsters fell into a 4-0 first-period hole. The 2024 second-round pick made a key early save and pitched a shutout the rest of the way, stopping 10 shots in 46:45 in what turned into a 4-1 loss.

The 20-year-old had made his AHL debut with one start near the end of the 2024-25 season with the Monsters, and he was able to make the most of his postseason experience as well.

“Things kind of went sideways in that first period and they called my name to go in,” Gardner remembers. “I remember just standing up and I was like, ‘Uh oh, here we go.’ I was a little excited, and actually (forward Luca) Del Bel (Belluz) came and skated by me and told me, ‘You’re all good. There’s nothing to worry about. We’re already down 4-0,’ so that kind of calmed me down.

“Making that first save was huge for me, and it turned into an awesome game and an awesome experience for me.”

Eernisse and Elick didn’t draw into the lineup in the postseason, they did make their pro debuts late in the regular campaign. Eernisse joined the squad after his season at Michigan and played in the team's season finale, while Elick came in from Tri-City of the WHL and earned two games – earning his first pro point with an assist – with the Monsters.

“It was amazing,” said Elick, a 2024 second-round pick who also joined the club at the end of the 2024-25 season but did not play. “It was my second time coming up this year to Cleveland, but this stint was longer and obviously I got my first couple pro games. That was obviously a dream come true as a kid. When you first step into those games, it’s obviously excitement, but a little bit of nervousness but in a good way.

“I felt great up there. The coaches were great to me. The guys were all very welcoming, making me comfortable there, but the first few games I got to play were pretty amazing.”

Griffin did not see action after his season with Oshawa (OHL) ended, but the 2025 fifth-round draft pick had the opportunity to see how things work at the pro level before heading back to another year of junior hockey.

Elick and Gardner are each 20 and could spend the upcoming season in Cleveland, while Eernisse signed a pro contract this offseason and will begin his first full pro season in the fall. For each of the prospects who were along for the ride as the Monsters battled for a championship, it was an eye-opening experience, one that shows what is required to win going forward.

“I just feel that showed me that at the next level, there’s a lot more that goes into it compared to junior hockey,” Elick said. “I feel like that’s a good step that I have going into next year, hopefully playing my first full season as a pro. I’m excited for next year for sure.”