For Monahan, Masterton honor is a testament to others

The Blue Jackets center credits his family, teammates for their support after being recognized by the NHL

monahan masterton
By Jane McNally / BlueJackets.com

For Sean Monahan, the strength and perseverance he showed this season on the way to receiving the Masterton Trophy are not solely a testament to his character, but to the overwhelming support around him.

He is the first to deflect praise about his resolve to the people closest to him – his teammates, his family, his wife and his son. To get through a season where he’d have to not only play without his best friend but live without him, Monahan dealt with the unimaginable grief by leaning on his support system.

It was only fitting that Monahan found out he’d won the NHL honor that celebrates perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey from the most important people around him.

“Having Meredith here to present it to me, it’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” Monahan said.

Meredith Gaudreau – the wife of the late Johnny Gaudreau, his longtime friend and teammate – surprised Monahan with the trophy a few days ago at his home in a video released Thursday by the NHL. It was a total shock to Monahan, who had been told by his wife, Brittany, that they were taking family photos.

“I had no idea,” Monahan said. “I was kind of waiting around all dressed up for a while because I was told we were doing family photos, and my mom was here and going to help us with the little guy and get set up. It definitely caught me off guard. It was presented in a special way. They did a great job to surprise me.”

READ MORE: Monahan receives Masterton Trophy | A 'perfect fit' in Columbus

All year, the life and spirit of Gaudreau have been celebrated across the hockey world. When the U.S. Under-20 national team won gold at World Juniors, Gaudreau’s jersey was there. When Team USA clinched its first gold medal in 92 years at the IIHF men’s world championships – a team Gaudreau likely would have been on – his jersey was there. Gaudreau’s stall remained next to Monahan’s all season in the CBJ locker room, and his sweater followed the Blue Jackets to each and every game.

“It goes to show you how much of an impact he was to everybody,” Monahan said. “He was obviously a great player and everyone loved him, but his personality was unlike many people. The friendship I had with him … it was special.

“So I think seeing him celebrated, I hope it continues to be that way for the rest of my lifetime. He was a special guy. It puts a smile on your face every time you see his name or jersey or pictures of him and stuff like that, so it’s a credit to the person he was.”

Monahan was front and center as Gaudreau’s life was celebrated throughout the season, accompanying the Gaudreau family through on-ice tributes in Columbus and Calgary, and pointing to his No. 13 jersey in the rafters of Nationwide Arena after scoring a goal in the home opener. He was part of the leadership crew that honored Gaudreau at the NHL Stadium Series, as the Blue Jackets arrived at Ohio Stadium in matching outfits inspired by Gaudreau before a win they dedicated to his memory.

They were all signs Gaudreau’s spirit lives on. It always will. But the Masterton Trophy, as Meredith Gaudreau said, was different – it was Monahan’s turn to be celebrated.

“Sean stood by my side for every tribute, every walkout,” Meredith said in the video posted by the NHL. “But I’m excited for this one because this one celebrates Sean.”

Sean Monahan speaks to the media after being named the winner of the 2024-25 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. A true example of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the game we all love. Congrats, Monny!

The Masterton Trophy is voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association to honor Bill Masterton, a player for the Minnesota North Stars who exhibited those qualities and died on Jan. 15, 1968, after an on-ice injury.

Monahan has had a few days to digest the award and its meaning, much like how he’s had some time to reflect on how life-changing the past season was.

“I think this season and so many different moments gave me a whole new perspective on life,” Monahan said. “I learned a lot about myself, and I have a lot of people to thank. Reflecting on this season, it’s definitely one that will always be in the back of my head.”

Though Monahan was supposed to take the ice with his best friend, the support he felt from the city of Columbus was poignant. It reverberated around the walls of Nationwide Arena.

“It’s a special place. I felt that from the day I got there,” Monahan said. “My family loves it, I love it. It’s a great organization. And coming to the rink with the teammates that we have and the guys in the room, it makes it that much better.”

Monahan has also dealt with injuries that have prevented him from reaching his full potential on the ice. This season alone, he missed 28 games to a wrist injury. When he returned, he led his team to a push that fell just two points short of a playoff berth.

The award is a tangible reminder to Monahan of all that he’s battled through.

“It’s definitely special to get the award. At the end of the day, I’ve said it before – I don’t need the recognition. Everybody’s going through different things in their life,” Monahan said. “I worked hard to get where I am. I went through ups and downs, and to be in Columbus, to be healthy, and to be able to play the game I love is something I don’t take for granted. Playing in the NHL is amazing. … That’s something I take a lot of pride in.”

Though his teammates weren’t by his side when the Masterton Trophy was set on a table in his home, Monahan echoed the part they played in not just him receiving the award, but in how he dealt with the grief. After all, they’d also lost their teammate and friend.

“It’s also a huge credit to my teammates. They had my back all year, and I felt that support from day one,” Monahan said. “I don’t know what to say other than the guys in the locker room, they helped me out so much.”

Monahan’s 1-year-old son, Leo, helped him through the unimaginable, too. Just last week, Monahan said, Leo took his first steps. He’s excited for many more to come in Columbus.

“I think I have a great support system behind me, and coming home every day to be with my wife, my son and my dog, it can distract you.” Monahan said. “You go through all the different milestones with the little guy, and that’s so much fun. That’s what puts a smile on my face.”

