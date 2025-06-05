For Monahan, Masterton honor is a testament to others

The Masterton Trophy is voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association to honor Bill Masterton, a player for the Minnesota North Stars who exhibited those qualities and died on Jan. 15, 1968, after an on-ice injury.

Monahan has had a few days to digest the award and its meaning, much like how he’s had some time to reflect on how life-changing the past season was.

“I think this season and so many different moments gave me a whole new perspective on life,” Monahan said. “I learned a lot about myself, and I have a lot of people to thank. Reflecting on this season, it’s definitely one that will always be in the back of my head.”

Though Monahan was supposed to take the ice with his best friend, the support he felt from the city of Columbus was poignant. It reverberated around the walls of Nationwide Arena.

“It’s a special place. I felt that from the day I got there,” Monahan said. “My family loves it, I love it. It’s a great organization. And coming to the rink with the teammates that we have and the guys in the room, it makes it that much better.”

Monahan has also dealt with injuries that have prevented him from reaching his full potential on the ice. This season alone, he missed 28 games to a wrist injury. When he returned, he led his team to a push that fell just two points short of a playoff berth.

The award is a tangible reminder to Monahan of all that he’s battled through.

“It’s definitely special to get the award. At the end of the day, I’ve said it before – I don’t need the recognition. Everybody’s going through different things in their life,” Monahan said. “I worked hard to get where I am. I went through ups and downs, and to be in Columbus, to be healthy, and to be able to play the game I love is something I don’t take for granted. Playing in the NHL is amazing. … That’s something I take a lot of pride in.”

Though his teammates weren’t by his side when the Masterton Trophy was set on a table in his home, Monahan echoed the part they played in not just him receiving the award, but in how he dealt with the grief. After all, they’d also lost their teammate and friend.

“It’s also a huge credit to my teammates. They had my back all year, and I felt that support from day one,” Monahan said. “I don’t know what to say other than the guys in the locker room, they helped me out so much.”

Monahan’s 1-year-old son, Leo, helped him through the unimaginable, too. Just last week, Monahan said, Leo took his first steps. He’s excited for many more to come in Columbus.

“I think I have a great support system behind me, and coming home every day to be with my wife, my son and my dog, it can distract you.” Monahan said. “You go through all the different milestones with the little guy, and that’s so much fun. That’s what puts a smile on my face.”