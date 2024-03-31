Blue Jackets rally, defeat Penguins in shootout

Damon Severson scored the deciding goal in the fifth round of the tiebreaker and Elvis Merzlikins stopped Evgeni Malkin.

The Penguins are 11-0-2 against the Blue Jackets since Dec. 12, 2019, and had defeated them three times in a row, including 3-2 on Thursday.

“It feels good,” Merzlikins said. “I tell you that it feels good. In five years, all the times I've played against them, I couldn't do it. Tonight, I did it.”

Merzlikins made 30 saves for the Blue Jackets (24-38-12), who ended a 0-5-1 skid.

“We're going to keep doing what we've been doing all year, promoting winning habits,” Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said. “It's about effort, managing the buck, tracking. It's all of those little details that we've been building all year. Now the quality of our opponents is pretty intense for the rest of the season. As far as we are concerned, it's creating winning habits.”