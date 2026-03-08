Blue Jackets comeback falls short against Mammoth

Michael Carcone and Alex Kerfoot each had a goal and an assist for the Mammoth (34-25-4), who have won three straight and four of their past five. Keller had two assists and Karel Vejmelka made 27 saves for his 100th NHL win (100-113-21).

“It wasn’t an easy game,” Vejmelka said. “We had a big push in the third period but I wish I could have made a couple more saves for the boys and kind of help them more. But we found a way and I'm really proud of us and it's obviously a big win.”

Fantilli, Marchment, Mathieu Olivier and Damon Severson each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets (32-21-9), who had a three-game win streak snapped but extended their point streak to five games (3-0-2)

“We had them on the run. We had more than enough scoring opportunities to win that game tonight,” Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness said. “We got four goals and four goals should be enough to win the game.

“That's the fastest team we've played in a while. So, give them credit. Like, they were really on top of their game tonight.”

Fantilli cut it to 4-3 at 13:38. He was behind the net when he reached back and slipped the puck between the pads of Vejmelka.

“We had a pretty brutal first period as a line, and to be able to respond the way we did was great,” Fantilli said. “To be honest, it shouldn't have been an overtime.”

Marchment scored on the rush, cutting across the slot and depositing a backhand to tie the game 4-4 at 14:08.

“We were in a little hole and I'm so proud of the boys for battling back, but not the ending we wanted,” he said.