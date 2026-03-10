Kempe scores twice, Kings recover in OT to edge Blue Jackets

Kirill Marchenko had scored a power-play goal to tie it 4-4 for Columbus with 1:56 remaining in the third period with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Brian Dumoulin had a goal and two assists, and Panarin and Scott Laughton each had a goal and an assist for the Kings (26-23-14), who had lost seven of nine (2-6-1). Anze Kopitar had an assist to extend his point streak to four games (one goal, three assists), and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves.

“I thought we played well,” Kempe said. “Good character win. Again, I think we needed this one bad. … It was a well-fought win and well-deserved two points.”

Los Angeles began a five-game road trip by moving within one point of the Seattle Kraken for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

Conor Garland scored twice, and Denton Mateychuk had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets (32-21-10), who extended their point streak to six games (3-0-3) and are 13-2-3 since Rick Bowness took over as head coach on Jan. 12. Jet Greaves made 26 saves.

“We’re scoring four goals, we should be winning games,” Bowness said. “To give up five back to back is really disappointing. That’s not who we are.”

Columbus pulled within two points of the Boston Bruins for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

The game, originally scheduled for Jan. 26, had been postponed because of heavy snowfall during Winter Storm Fern.

Laughton gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 6:46 of the first period after scoring from the crease on Dumoulin’s centering pass. It was his second goal in as many games since being acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.

Panarin extended it to 2-0 at 14:48 from the top of the left circle on a wrist shot. He has eight points (two goals, six assists) in seven games since being acquired from the New York Rangers on Feb. 4.