Blue Jackets, NHL announce time changes for several games during upcoming 2026-27 season

Additionally, the Walt Disney Company and Turner Sports announced the national television network schedule for the 2026-27 NHL regular season.

cbj team update
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The National Hockey League announced game time changes today for several Columbus Blue Jackets contests during the 2026-27 season.  Additionally, the Walt Disney Company and Turner Sports announced the national television network schedule for the 2026-27 NHL regular season, featuring the Columbus Blue Jackets twice at Nationwide Arena.  The NHL’s network partners are ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu, ABC and TNT.  The affected Blue Jackets games are listed below.

Blue Jackets Schedule Time Changes (all times Eastern)
Tuesday, November 10 – Columbus vs. Florida – Start time has changed from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 26 – Columbus at Washington – Start time has changed from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, December 27 – Columbus vs. Edmonton – Start time has changed from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Thursday, February 18 – Columbus at Vegas – Start time has changed from 10:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Tuesday, April 6 – Columbus vs. Washington – Start time has changed from 7:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
Thursday, April 8 – Columbus vs. Philadelphia – Start time has changed from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The November 10 game vs. Florida will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu, while the April 8 game vs. Philadelphia will be televised nationally on TNT.

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