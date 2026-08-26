Blue Jackets, NHL announce time changes for several games during upcoming 2026-27 season

The National Hockey League announced game time changes today for several Columbus Blue Jackets contests during the 2026-27 season. Additionally, the Walt Disney Company and Turner Sports announced the national television network schedule for the 2026-27 NHL regular season, featuring the Columbus Blue Jackets twice at Nationwide Arena. The NHL’s network partners are ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu, ABC and TNT. The affected Blue Jackets games are listed below.

Blue Jackets Schedule Time Changes (all times Eastern)

Tuesday, November 10 – Columbus vs. Florida – Start time has changed from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 26 – Columbus at Washington – Start time has changed from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 27 – Columbus vs. Edmonton – Start time has changed from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 18 – Columbus at Vegas – Start time has changed from 10:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 6 – Columbus vs. Washington – Start time has changed from 7:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Thursday, April 8 – Columbus vs. Philadelphia – Start time has changed from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The November 10 game vs. Florida will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu, while the April 8 game vs. Philadelphia will be televised nationally on TNT.