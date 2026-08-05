Hat tricks hold a special place in fans' hearts – and inside Nationwide Arena

The collection of hats in the Performance Columbus Hat Trick Tank is an ode to the bond between players and The 5th Line

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By Sophie Matthews / BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets cannot be what they are without their fans. Each puck drop at Nationwide Arena is always paired with the thunderous roars that echo throughout the building, all thanks to The 5th Line. 

Tucked in the main concourse of the rink inside the Wild Turkey Hat Trick Bar stands the Performance Columbus Hat Trick Tank, a large display that shows off all the hats fans have tossed to the ice each time a CBJ player scores three goals at Nationwide Arena. 

The tank holds caps telling the stories of each fan sitting in the stands who has followed hockey's time-honored tradition. Of course, there’s many Blue Jackets hats, but even the most unlikely somehow show up – like one decorated with a yellow Block ‘M.’ 

In all, the Blue Jackets have 56 hat tricks, 30 of them at home, over 25 seasons of hockey, stretching from Geoff Sanderson's initial hatty vs. Nashville on Feb. 10, 2001, to Charlie Coyle's three goal game Jan. 30 at Chicago.

It’s important to take a look back at the moments that make up these memories, reminiscing on the times Nationwide rang loudest. Here are some of the stories of the players and fans who have scored and celebrated those moments.

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Cam Atkinson holds his three hat trick pucks after scoring three goals against Montreal at Nationwide Arena on Jan. 25, 2016

© BLUE JACKETS

Cam Atkinson 

The Hat Trick Tank cannot be addressed without mentioning Cam Atkinson. His franchise-leading six hat tricks have made him as the largest contributor to the display case, and his exploits also leave a lasting legacy that young Blue Jackets fans continue to idolize. 

While there are many to choose from, Atkinson’s favorite hat trick in the Union Blue was against none other than the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 25, 2016. The Habs are always a fun team to play because of the history that comes with the franchise, and to score three goals against the squad was a special memory for Atkinson, as he delivered a spectacular show for the CBJ fan base while notching his first home hat trick. 

“As a player, we love The 5th Line,” Atkinson said. “There's a reason why we're able to play the game, and they show up and show out in good times and bad times, and they're always there to support us. So to be able to walk through Nationwide and see the commitment from the fans throwing their hats, it makes it that much more special.” 

There are downsides to scoring so many hat tricks, though – at some point, it can be difficult to remember all of the caps tossed onto the ice. But when rattling off what he remembered most, a cheesehead made its way to Atkinson’s mind. Hopefully those Wisconsin fans enjoyed their time at the rink. 

By the time Atkinson was racking up the goals, franchise legend Rick Nash had departed from the Blue Jackets. But he left many records for the newer talents to strive for, including the franchise hat trick title with five in his career. 

On Dec. 4, 2018, Columbus hosted Calgary for what turned into the highest-scoring game in franchise history, a 9-6 victory for the visiting Flames. But despite the loss, Atkinson made history with his sixth hat trick, allowing him to overtake Nash’s record. The Fifth Line witnessed a true changing of the guard, and knew the future looked bright. 

“Anytime you can etch yourself into history books, it's a special feeling,” Atkinson said. "You never really set out those types of goals. It just comes with the territory of playing on good teams, (with) good players and great linemates. It's just as much as their success as it is for me. So anytime you can tie or pass a legend, that makes it such a good feeling.” 

But like any record, there’s the hope that someone will come along and break them to signal progress. So as more players continue to contribute to the Hat Trick Tank, little fans can imagine themselves doing the same one day, and possibly become the next Cam Atkinson.

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Hats of all shapes, sizes and colors litter the ice after a hat trick in Nationwide Arena.

© BLUE JACKETS

A Fan’s Perspective 

Each hat that rains over the glass has a story. One might’ve just been bought minutes before. Another may be decades old. Some represent cultures, others paying homage to the team fans relentlessly support.  

And some were delivered via parachute, making one lucky fan eternally tied to Blue Jackets history. 

Jason Kruise and his young son Declan walked into Nationwide Arena just like any normal gameday on April 1, 2025. As season ticket holders, the father-son duo was excited to watch Columbus take on the Nashville Predators, a family member’s favorite team. 

The 8-4 victory was sweet. But what made the game extra special was Kirill Marchenko’s hat trick, giving fans a show few are likely to witness in person. When the Kruises realized how special the moment was, they knew they had to act fast. 

“I couldn't really get out of my seat fast enough because I knew there was limited time,” Declan said. “So when I could get out of my seat, I sprinted down and people were cheering me on. And then I got down there and threw my hat on at the last second.” 

“Everybody was heading down (the aisleways),” Jason said. “He was 9 years old at the time, and he's trying to fight through the crowd to get down there, and the grin on his face was priceless.” 

The hat Declan tossed onto the ice was one he’d obtained at the game itself as a promotional giveaway. It was the perfect snag since he’d chosen to not wear his own hat that game. And when he watched his favorite player light the lamp for the third time, he knew his newly acquired swag had to be contributed to the celebrations. 

Jason and Declan’s fun memories associated with the Blue Jackets will last forever. Declan, a young hockey player himself, gets to share his love for the sport alongside his dad, watching his idols and, naturally, rocking his hockey flow. 

“I didn't grow up someplace where hockey was a big thing, and I'd been to a handful of hockey games prior to as an adult,” Jason said. “But spending the time with Declan and seeing him get excited, and watching the cameraman seek him out with his long flowing mullet on the jumbotron, and being able to share those moments with him is pretty special.” 

Every fan has their own memories that shape their Blue Jackets experience. Some are pivotal goals that stretch a smile across one’s face. Some are the first time a tear was shed over a hockey game. But for Jason and Declan, experiencing a hat trick together in person will never be forgotten.

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Rick Nash holds three pucks after one of his five hat tricks with the Blue Jackets, a CBJ franchise record until it was broken by Cam Atkinson.

© BLUE JACKETS

Rick Nash 

Of the names plastered across the glass of the Hat Trick Tank, only one person’s number – commemorated with a huge standalone display – sits next to the monument: Rick Nash. 

Nash's No. 61 is a recognizable symbol throughout Nationwide Arena, hanging in the rafters or living on the backs of fans’ jerseys. And it didn’t get there randomly. Nash leads the team in nearly all categories – except hat tricks now – making him a common contributor to the collaborative visual that decorates Nationwide’s concourse. 

Nash’s five hat tricks for Columbus helped cement his legacy, but of those five, two stand out the most in the forward’s mind. 

“The first one is I had one on New Year's Eve against Edmonton (in 2007),” Nash said. “Then I had I had one on the road in Detroit that was an unassisted hat trick. … For my hat tricks from my career, those are the first two that stick out.” 

While the away Red Wings game limited the hats thrown on the ice, even though he became the first NHL player to notch an unassisted hat trick since the legendary Maurice Richard, his New Year’s Eve game offered a more festive celebration. 

“I remember it being sold out that night playing Edmonton,” Nash said. “And I remember all the New Year's hats, like the top hats and stuff, and the cheap plastic hats that everyone wears on New Year's being thrown on the ice.” 

So somewhere buried under the mountain of hats, some display the year ‘2008’, capturing an exciting moment in time for Blue Jackets fans. 

But of all the hats that poured over the glass and onto the ice over the years for Nash’s accomplishments, one is more memorable than the rest. Nash spent two years playing for the OHL’s London Knights, placing the team’s famous green jerseys near and dear to his heart.  

After scoring another one of his hat tricks, Nash couldn’t help but spot his previous team’s colors adorning a hat thrown out on the ice. Now, it’s one of his favorite nods to his junior squad. 

“I think early on, one of my first hat tricks at home, and I could have saw it wrong, but I remember there being a London Knights hat for one of my first hat tricks,” Nash said. “I thought it was pretty cool, when people wear your junior jersey or your junior team that you played for. That was definitely one that stuck out.” 

Nash’s franchise-leading 289 goals meant he lit the lamp often. But moments like hat trick celebrations where fans can extend themselves beyond the glass are what keep replaying in viewers’ minds decades after the occasion. 

Fans don’t often have the luxury to witness a hat trick in person. But when they do, being able to throw a hat – whether they wanted to part with it or not – keeps them close to the rink. 

So every time the Blue Jackets take the ice at home, taking the time to see the Hat Trick Tank immediately attaches a fan to Nash’s New Year’s Eve feat or Atkinson’s Montreal dominance. Or, you may even see your own hat tossed onto the ice and reminisce on the excitement from that memory. 

Whatever connection is made with the display, its staple position remains close to the heart of Columbus.

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