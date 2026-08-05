Hat tricks hold a special place in fans' hearts – and inside Nationwide Arena

Rick Nash

Of the names plastered across the glass of the Hat Trick Tank, only one person’s number – commemorated with a huge standalone display – sits next to the monument: Rick Nash.

Nash's No. 61 is a recognizable symbol throughout Nationwide Arena, hanging in the rafters or living on the backs of fans’ jerseys. And it didn’t get there randomly. Nash leads the team in nearly all categories – except hat tricks now – making him a common contributor to the collaborative visual that decorates Nationwide’s concourse.

Nash’s five hat tricks for Columbus helped cement his legacy, but of those five, two stand out the most in the forward’s mind.

“The first one is I had one on New Year's Eve against Edmonton (in 2007),” Nash said. “Then I had I had one on the road in Detroit that was an unassisted hat trick. … For my hat tricks from my career, those are the first two that stick out.”

While the away Red Wings game limited the hats thrown on the ice, even though he became the first NHL player to notch an unassisted hat trick since the legendary Maurice Richard, his New Year’s Eve game offered a more festive celebration.

“I remember it being sold out that night playing Edmonton,” Nash said. “And I remember all the New Year's hats, like the top hats and stuff, and the cheap plastic hats that everyone wears on New Year's being thrown on the ice.”

So somewhere buried under the mountain of hats, some display the year ‘2008’, capturing an exciting moment in time for Blue Jackets fans.

But of all the hats that poured over the glass and onto the ice over the years for Nash’s accomplishments, one is more memorable than the rest. Nash spent two years playing for the OHL’s London Knights, placing the team’s famous green jerseys near and dear to his heart.

After scoring another one of his hat tricks, Nash couldn’t help but spot his previous team’s colors adorning a hat thrown out on the ice. Now, it’s one of his favorite nods to his junior squad.

“I think early on, one of my first hat tricks at home, and I could have saw it wrong, but I remember there being a London Knights hat for one of my first hat tricks,” Nash said. “I thought it was pretty cool, when people wear your junior jersey or your junior team that you played for. That was definitely one that stuck out.”

Nash’s franchise-leading 289 goals meant he lit the lamp often. But moments like hat trick celebrations where fans can extend themselves beyond the glass are what keep replaying in viewers’ minds decades after the occasion.

Fans don’t often have the luxury to witness a hat trick in person. But when they do, being able to throw a hat – whether they wanted to part with it or not – keeps them close to the rink.

So every time the Blue Jackets take the ice at home, taking the time to see the Hat Trick Tank immediately attaches a fan to Nash’s New Year’s Eve feat or Atkinson’s Montreal dominance. Or, you may even see your own hat tossed onto the ice and reminisce on the excitement from that memory.

Whatever connection is made with the display, its staple position remains close to the heart of Columbus.