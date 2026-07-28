Single game tickets go on sale Friday for the 26-27 season

Fans may purchase single-game tickets on the CBJ App or by visiting BlueJackets.com or Ticketmaster.com

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By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to announce that single-game tickets for all regular season home games at Nationwide Arena will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m. ET. Fans may purchase single-game tickets on the CBJ App or by visiting BlueJackets.com or Ticketmaster.com

Game highlights include Opening Night, presented by Nationwide, against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, October 1, and a return visit from the Sabres on Friday, January 8. The 2026 Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes will visit Nationwide twice this season, once on Tuesday, December 15 and again on Monday, March 1. The Jackets will host a single visit from the Stanley Cup finalist Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, Oct. 24. Additional highlighted games and the full 2026-27 schedule are available at BlueJackets.com.

Fans looking to secure tickets before the general public are encouraged to sign up for the Blue Jackets' free weekly email newsletter, Flag Bearer. Subscribers receive exclusive access to regular-season ticket presales, the latest team news, opportunities to win exclusive Blue Jackets prizes, and more. Sign up at BlueJackets.com/FlagBearer.

Fans can also purchase a season ticket package, which guarantees access to all home games and includes exclusive benefits throughout the year. Full and partial season tickets for the Blue Jackets' 2026-27 campaign are currently available for purchase, starting with 11 games. Information on all ticketing options can be obtained by calling (614) 246-3350 or visiting BlueJackets.com/ticketplans.

Interested in a 2026-27 Blue Jackets Ticket Plan? Fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information along with an invitation for an arena tour, including two complimentary tickets.

Choose the games and seats you want with plans starting at 11 games and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, enjoy flexible payment options and score exclusive discounts on merchandise and concessions!

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