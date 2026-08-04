Equipment donations have helped keep one family in the game

Growing up in Central Ohio, it didn’t take long for Chase Ensman to decide what sport he wanted to play.

In fact, he even knew what position.

“I became a goalie because of Bob,” Chase said. “I just liked the saves he made.”

It’s been seven years since Sergei Bobrovsky donned the pads for the Blue Jackets, but he clearly made an impact on Ensman, now 13 and a goalie for the EYHA Mavericks.

“It’s his passion,” his mother, Kelli, said.

Then came the complex part – finding the gear for Ensman to wear between the pipes. Hockey can be an expensive sport to get into, and that’s doubly true for young goalies, who not only have to buy pricey gear but must replace it as they get grow.

For the Ensman family, the Blue Jackets’ Recycle the Game initiative presented by ADS, which turns donated equipment into low-cost purchases for local families, has been a blessing. Each fall since 2019, the Ensmans have an opportunity to attend the Equipment Sale and purchase donated gear that Chase can use, all at a reasonable price that allows the family to stay in the game.