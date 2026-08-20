Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins underwent successful surgery on Monday

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins underwent surgery on Monday to repair an injured shoulder, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. The surgery was successful, but no timetable has been set for his return at this time.

“Elvis informed us a few weeks ago that he was experiencing some discomfort in his shoulder during his offseason workouts,” said Waddell. “Following an MRI, it was determined that surgery was the best course of action. He’ll be evaluated again in a few weeks at which time we’ll have a clearer idea on when he will be back on the ice.”

Merzlikins, 32, has appeared in 274 career games with the Blue Jackets, compiling 108-111-38 record, 3.22 goals-against average (GAA), .900 save percentage (SV%) and 12 shutouts since making his NHL debut during the 2019-20 season. He ranks second to Sergei Bobrovsky (213-130-27, 2.41 GAA, .921 SV%, 33 SO in 374 GP) on the club’s all-time goaltending lists in games played, wins and saves (7,367). In 2025-26, he went 14-11-3 with a 3.40 GAA, .883 SV% and one shutout in 30 contests.

Columbus is slated to open training camp on Wednesday, September 16 with the first day of on-ice workouts slated for the following day. The club opens its preseason schedule on Monday, September 21 vs. the Detroit Red Wings and will play its first game of the club’s 26th season against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, October 1. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m. ET starts at Nationwide Arena.