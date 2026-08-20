Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins underwent successful surgery on Monday

Elvis Merzlikins underwent surgery to repair an injured shoulder.

cbj team update
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins underwent surgery on Monday to repair an injured shoulder, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. The surgery was successful, but no timetable has been set for his return at this time.

“Elvis informed us a few weeks ago that he was experiencing some discomfort in his shoulder during his offseason workouts,” said Waddell.  “Following an MRI, it was determined that surgery was the best course of action.  He’ll be evaluated again in a few weeks at which time we’ll have a clearer idea on when he will be back on the ice.”

Merzlikins, 32, has appeared in 274 career games with the Blue Jackets, compiling 108-111-38 record, 3.22 goals-against average (GAA), .900 save percentage (SV%) and 12 shutouts since making his NHL debut during the 2019-20 season.  He ranks second to Sergei Bobrovsky (213-130-27, 2.41 GAA, .921 SV%, 33 SO in 374 GP) on the club’s all-time goaltending lists in games played, wins and saves (7,367).  In 2025-26, he went 14-11-3 with a 3.40 GAA, .883 SV% and one shutout in 30 contests.

Columbus is slated to open training camp on Wednesday, September 16 with the first day of on-ice workouts slated for the following day.  The club opens its preseason schedule on Monday, September 21 vs. the Detroit Red Wings and will play its first game of the club’s 26th season against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, October 1.  Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m. ET starts at Nationwide Arena.

Interested in a 2026-27 Blue Jackets Ticket Plan? Fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information along with an invitation for an arena tour, including two complimentary tickets.

Choose the games and seats you want with plans starting at 11 games and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, enjoy flexible payment options and score exclusive discounts on merchandise and concessions!

News Feed

Blue Jackets name Josh Hunter as the new Public Address Announcer

Blue Jackets unveil 2026-27 theme nights and special ticket packages

Always a trailblazer, Vogelhuber returns home to Columbus

Blue Jackets and Wheeling Nailers announce affiliation agreement through the 2027-28 season

Hat tricks hold a special place in fans' hearts – and inside Nationwide Arena

USA Hockey crown latest sign of growth for high school hockey

Equipment donations have helped keep one family in the game

Bowness keeps lines of communication open during offseason

CBJ name Don Granato Assistant Coach and Cody Ward as the club’s video coach

Sillinger's right where he wants to be in Columbus

Blue Jackets to simulcast games on TV and radio beginning with 2026-27 season

With contract signed, Greaves is ready to continue his journey

Single game tickets go on sale Friday for the 26-27 season

Andreyanov looks to make strides between the pipes

Sled hockey standouts hope to grow the women's game

Blue Jackets sign Cole Sillinger to three-year contract

Blue Jackets sign goaltender Jet Greaves to three-year contract

Blue Jackets sign Danton Heinen to one-year, two-way contract