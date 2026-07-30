CBJ name Don Granato Assistant Coach and Cody Ward as the club’s video coach

Columbus Blue Jackets President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today that former Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato has joined the club as an assistant coach and Cody Ward has been hired as a video coach. Granato and Ward join assistant coaches Jared Boll and Trent Vogelhuber, goaltending coach Niklas Bäckström and video assistant coach Cam Briere on Head Coach Rick Bowness’ staff.

“Don Granato is very smart, hard-working, and has spent a lifetime in this game as a player, head coach, assistant coach and scout, and his experiences will greatly benefit Rick, our staff and most importantly, our players,” said Waddell. “I’ve also worked with Cody in the past and he is a bright, young guy who will be a great asset to our staff.”

“I am very excited about the staff we have put together,” said Bowness. “I’ve known Donny for many years and have great respect for him as a coach, but more importantly as a person. I’m really looking forward to working with him, Trent, Jared, Nik, Cody and Cam to help our players be the best they can be individually to help our team reach its goals.”

Granato, 58, has served in a head coach or assistant coaching capacity for 29 years dating back to 1993. He spent five seasons with Buffalo from 2019-24, joining the organization as an assistant coach before being named head coach on Mar. 17, 2021 and compiling a 122-125-27 record in 274 games over parts of four seasons from 2021-24. Prior to joining the Sabres, he spent two campaigns as an assistant coach with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2017-19 and was the associate head coach at the University of Wisconsin in 2016-17.

Granato began his coaching career in the USHL during the 1993-94 season as interim head coach of the Wisconsin Capitols. He became general manager and head coach of the Green Bay Gamblers the following year and led the club to the best record in the USHL in consecutive seasons in 1995-96 and 1996-97. He was the general manager and head coach of the Chill during the club’s final two ECHL seasons from 1997-99.

After leaving Columbus, he spent seven seasons in the St. Louis Blues’ organization from 1999-06, leading the Peoria Riverman, the club’s ECHL affiliate, to a Kelly Cup championship in 1999-00. He then served as head coach of the American Hockey League’s Worcester IceCats, compiling a record of 198-141-61 (.570 pct.) in 400 games from 2000-05 and winning the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as the AHL’s most outstanding coach in 2000-01. He spent his final season in the organization as a Blues assistant coach in 2005-06.

His career also has included three seasons as an NHL scout with the Toronto Maple Leafs (2006-08) and Vancouver Canucks (2010-11), parts of two campaigns as head coach of the AHL’s Chicago Wolves (2008-10) and five seasons as head coach of the United States National Team Development Program (2011-16). Granato also served as head coach for Team USA at the 2026 IIHF World Championships and was an assistant coach for the men’s team at the 2014, 2018 (bronze medal) and 2022 tournaments. He also was an assistant coach for Team USA at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championships.

The Downers Grove, Illinois native played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin from 1987-91 and helped the Badgers capture the NCAA championship in 1990. The forward, he played his lone two professional seasons with the Chill, registering 26-64-90 in 103 games during the club’s first two seasons from 1991-93.

Ward, 28, served four seasons as an assistant video coach for the San Jose Sharks from 2022-26. Prior to joining the Sharks, he was the video coach of the AHL's Chicago Wolves during the club's Calder Cup-winning season in 2021-22. He also served as the video coordinator and student manager for the Canisius College Golden Griffins men's hockey team from 2017-21.

Ward previously spent time internationally as the video coordinator for Die Adler Mannheim in Germany's top professional league when the club captured the DEL championship in 2014-15. The Kitchener, Ontario native graduated from Canisius College in 2021 with a degree in sports management.