Blue Jackets sign goaltender Jet Greaves to three-year contract

Greaves became the fifth CBJ goaltender to win 25 games in a season in 2025-26 after finishing 26-19-9 with a 2.60 GAA and .908 SV%

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By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed goaltender Jet Greaves to a three-year, $15 million contract ($5 million AAV) through the 2028-29 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

"Jet is a high-character, talented and athletic goaltender who has become an important part of our hockey club," said Waddell. "Our intent always was to get a deal done to ensure he remains a Blue Jacket and we are thrilled that we were able to do so."

Greaves, 25, became the fifth goaltender in franchise history to win 25 games in a season in 2025-26 after finishing 26-19-9 with a 2.60 goals-against average (GAA), .908 save percentage (SV%) and two shutouts (SO) in 55 contests. He ranked sixth-T among NHL goaltenders in save percentage and seventh in goals-against average (min. 40 GP), minutes played (3,276:06) and saves (1,397).

The 6-0, 188-pound netminder has posted a 36-28-11 record with a 2.61 GAA, .913 SV% and four shutouts in 76 career appearances with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. He has gone 31-20-9 with a 2.44 GAA, .914 SV% and four shutouts in 61 games since Mar. 17, 2025, ranking third in the NHL in save percentage, fourth in goals-against average and sixth-T in shutouts among netminders with at least 50 games played during that span. Undrafted, he was originally signed as a free agent by Columbus on Feb. 20, 2022.

A native of Cambridge, Ontario, Greaves posted an 82-51-17 record with a 2.87 GAA, .909 SV% and seven shutouts in 158 career American Hockey League games with the Cleveland Monsters from 2021-25. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in games played, wins and saves (4,307). He went 20-27-5 with a 3.71 GAA and .899 SV% in 60 contests over two seasons with the Ontario Hockey League’s Barrie Colts from 2018-20.

Greaves made his international debut for Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Championships in Switzerland. He finished third-T in the tournament in wins and sixth in goals-against average (min. 4 GP) with a 6-2 record, 1.88 GAA, .920 SV% and one shutout in eight outings.

FULL JET GREAVES STATS

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