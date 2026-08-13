Blue Jackets unveil 2026-27 theme nights and special ticket packages

The Columbus Blue Jackets are set to bring the boom throughout the 2026-27 season with a lineup of theme nights, commemorative giveaways and special ticket packages. It all begins with Opening Night, presented by Nationwide, on Thursday, October 1 with fans receiving a 2026-27 calendar. Throughout the season, fans will have the opportunity to celebrate returning theme nights while experiencing several new additions to the lineup.

New this year, the 5th Line can do a happy hop with the Peanuts gang as the team celebrates Halloween and the 60th anniversary of "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" on Saturday, October 24. The evening will bring tricks and treats inspired by the season, along with a special ticket package that comes with a CBJ-themed Snoopy and Woodstock Bobblehead.

On Saturday, December 19, the Avengers and Dr. Doom will take over Nationwide Arena for Marvel Night. The action-packed evening celebrates the theatrical release of “Avengers: Doomsday” the day prior. Fans can purchase a Marvel Night ticket package and receive a Jet Greaves bobblehead featuring a detachable Dr. Doom Mask.

Returning this season are fan-favorite events including Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Military Appreciation Night, Kids Takeover and more. Among the highlights is Star Wars Night on Saturday, Feb. 20, when the Blue Jackets will celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” with themed entertainment throughout the arena and a special ticket package featuring a Star Wars inspired CBJ Wearable.

The full list of theme nights and ticket packages is available below. Single game tickets are on sale now at BlueJackets.com/Promotions. Ticket packages go on sale to the public Friday, August 14 at 10 a.m.

2026–27 THEME NIGHTS (*New Theme Night)

Thursday, Oct. 1 – Opening Night , presented by Nationwide ft. 2026-27 Blue Jackets Calendar Giveaway

, presented by Nationwide ft. 2026-27 Blue Jackets Calendar Giveaway Saturday, Oct. 24 – Hockey Halloween ft. CBJ x Peanuts Trick-or-Treat Pillowcase Giveaway (Peanuts Ticket Package Available)

ft. CBJ x Peanuts Trick-or-Treat Pillowcase Giveaway (Peanuts Ticket Package Available) Thursday, Nov. 5 – Hockey Fights Cancer Night , presented by OhioHealth ft. I Fight For T-Shirt Giveaway (HFC Ticket Package Available)

, presented by OhioHealth ft. I Fight For T-Shirt Giveaway (HFC Ticket Package Available) Thursday, Nov. 12 – Military Appreciation Night , presented by Elk+Elk (Ticket Package Available)

, presented by Elk+Elk (Ticket Package Available) Saturday, Nov. 14 – CBJ vs. PHI, presented by Bread Financial

presented by Bread Financial Dec. 10 – 22 - Hockey Holidays ft. live reindeer on 12/22 and Santa Stinger appearances (Hanukkah Ticket Package Available)

ft. live reindeer on 12/22 and Santa Stinger appearances (Hanukkah Ticket Package Available) Saturday, Dec. 19 – Marvel Night (Ticket Package Available)\*

(Ticket Package Available)\* Thursday, Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve , presented by New Amsterdam Vodka

, presented by New Amsterdam Vodka Saturday, Jan. 24 – Kids Takeover , presented by Bob Evans Farms ft. Kids Giveaway (TBA)

, presented by Bob Evans Farms ft. Kids Giveaway (TBA) Saturday Jan. 30 – First Responders Night, presented by Jet’s Pizza (Ticket Package Available)

presented by Jet’s Pizza (Ticket Package Available) Thursday, Feb. 11 – Hockey Is For Everyone , presented by Vorys ft. Lapel Pin Giveaway (LGBTQ+ Pride Ticket Package Available)

, presented by Vorys ft. Lapel Pin Giveaway (LGBTQ+ Pride Ticket Package Available) Saturday, Feb. 20 – Star Wars 50 th Anniversary Night, presented by Ticketmaster (Ticket Package Available)

presented by Ticketmaster (Ticket Package Available) Tuesday, Mar. 16 – St. Patrick’s Day

Saturday, Mar. 27 – 5th Line Celebration , presented by Schmidt’s Sausage Haus ft. Kepi Giveaway

, presented by Schmidt’s Sausage Haus ft. Kepi Giveaway Thursday, Apr. 8 – Sustainability Night, presented by ADS ft. 2026-27 Team Poster

SPECIAL TICKET PACKAGES (*New Ticket Package)

These ticket packages include exclusive items that are only available through the purchase of the corresponding offer:

Saturday, Oct. 24 – “It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” 60th Anniversary ft. Snoopy & Woodstock Bobblehead*

ft. Snoopy & Woodstock Bobblehead* Tuesday, Nov. 5 – Hockey Fights Cancer Night ft. Ivan & Drake Provorov Bobblehead

ft. Ivan & Drake Provorov Bobblehead Thursday, Nov. 12 – Military Appreciation Night ft. Themed Wearable

ft. Themed Wearable Saturday, Dec. 19 – Marvel™ Night ft. Jet Greaves Bobblehead*

ft. Jet Greaves Bobblehead* Friday, Jan. 8 – Jerry Garcia Ticket Package ft. Themed Wearable*

ft. Themed Wearable* Saturday. Jan. 30 – First Responders Night ft. Themed Wearable

ft. Themed Wearable Thursday, Feb. 11 – LGBTQ+ Pride ft. Themed Wearable

ft. Themed Wearable Saturday, Feb. 20 – 50 th Anniversary “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” ft. Themed Wearable

ft. Themed Wearable Saturday, Mar. 13 – Hawaiian Shirt Ticket Package ft. CBJ-styled Hawaiian shirt

Additional ticket packages and promotions may be announced at a later date. Stay up to date by signing up for the Blue Jackets weekly newsletter, Flag Bearer, at BlueJackets.com/FlagBearer.

COLUMBUS DISPATCH FAMILY VALUE PACK

The Columbus Dispatch Family Value Pack is available for all Blue Jackets home games. Each package includes a game ticket, an OhioHealth Chiller Skate Pass and a value meal featuring a choice of a hot dog, hamburger or chicken fingers, along with rotating sides of chips, popcorn or fries and Pepsi products. Items are automatically loaded into a mobile account and can be redeemed at designated concession stands.

Packages start at $35 per person and go on sale Friday, August 14 at 10 AM ET. For more details or to purchase a Family Value Pack, visit BlueJackets.com/Family.