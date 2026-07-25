Blue Jackets sign Cole Sillinger to three-year contract

The forward set single-season career highs in assists, points (tied), plus/minus rating and games played in 2025-26

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By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Cole Sillinger to a three-year, $13.875 million contract ($4.625 million AAV) through the 2028-29 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

“Cole is a hard-working, reliable two-way forward who plays the game the right way, has outstanding character and continues to grow and improve,” said Waddell. “He has played a lot of games in this league at a very young age, and we are excited about his future and his contributions to our organization.”

Sillinger, 23, has registered 51 goals and 89 assists for 140 points with 508 hits and 663 shots on goal, while averaging 15:03 of ice time in 367 career games with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut in 2021-22. He has notched 30-plus points in four of his five campaigns, including three consecutive from 2023-26. Selected by Columbus in the first-round, 12th overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft, he leads all players from that draft class in games played and hits, as well as ranks second in shots on goal and fourth in even-strength points (127).

Born in Columbus and raised in Regina, Saskatchewan, Sillinger set single-season career highs in assists, points (tied), plus/minus rating and games played in 2025-26 with 8-25-33, +2 rating, while ranking fourth on the team in hits with 112 in 81 contests. He notched a career-high in goals during his rookie season in 2021-22, logging 16-15-31 in 79 outings for the then third-most goals and seventh-most points by a rookie in CBJ history. He became the fourth-youngest player to make their NHL debut with the club at 18 years and 171 days on Oct. 14, 2021 vs. Arizona.

The 6-0, 202-pound forward collected 2-4-6 in 11 games with the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League in 2022-23. He also skated for the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League in 2020-21, earning Rookie of the Year honors after notching 24-22-46 in 31 contests. He would also tally 22-33-55 in 52 Western Hockey League games with Medicine Hat from 2018-20. He represented Canada and claimed a silver medal at the 2022 IIHF World Championships.

FULL COLE SILLINGER STATS

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